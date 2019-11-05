Daphne Brookins claims early lead in race to represent District 4 for FW schools

Daphne Brookins took an early lead Tuesday night in the three-way race to represent Fort Worth school board District 4 and replace retired school board member T.A. Sims.

Brookins drew 60.7% of the vote, Johnny Cook-Muhammad claimed 25% and Terry D.T. Miles picked up 14.2%, with early votes reporting in Tarrant County.

A special election was called to replace Sims, a retired pharmacist, who retired earlier this year after representing this district for about 35 years.

If necessary, a runoff will be Dec. 10.

District 4 is in southeast Fort Worth and part of Forest Hill and includes schools such as Trimble Tech and Wyatt high schools and Green, Sellars and Morningside elementary schools.

The election for this unpaid post is for a partial four-year term. This post will be up for a full term in 2021.

Three candidates jumped into the race: Miles, 51, a fine arts liaison and parliamentarian for the O.D. Wyatt Alumni Association; Cook-Muhammad, 54, a family program manager who works with young fathers and children from single family homes; and Brookins, 51, a former city council member and mayor pro tem from Forest Hill who serves as a youth administrator for Workforce Solutions For Tarrant County.