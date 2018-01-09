U.S. Army All-American Blinebacker DaShaun White (21) joined by his Richland High coaches, from left Klint King, Ged Kates, Kerby Cromwelll and Monte Sparkman. White switched his commitment from Texas A&M to Oklahoma hours after the Jan. 6, 2018 game.
High School Football

DFW’s top 10 high school linebacker recruits

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

January 09, 2018 10:34 AM

What do Lawrence Taylor, Dick Butkus, Derrick Thomas and Ray Nitschke all have in common? They were all great players at the linebacker position.

At the high school level, some of the top prospects decided to sign during the inaugural Early Signing Period, which was Dec. 20-22. Those that didn’t will be able to sign their National Letter of Intent on Feb. 7 during National Signing Day.

The Star-Telegram continues to break down the top 10 DFW recruits at each position. We started with the top quarterbacks on Jan. 2, running backs on Jan. 3, wide receivers on Jan. 4, offensive line on Jan. 5 and defensive line on Monday.

Here is a look at the top linebackers

1. DaShaun White, 6-1, 220, Richland: U.S. Army All-American committed to Oklahoma after pledging to Texas A&M for the entire season. Recorded 154 tackles, 21 for loss, 6 sacks in 2017. Made the ALL-USA Texas football team. Ranked the 16th best linebacker in the country, 29th overall propsect in Texas.

2. Bumper Pool, 6-3, 215, Lucas Lovejoy: Signed with Arkansas. Also considered TCU, USC, Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama. Recorded 145 tackles, 11 for loss in 2017. Ranked the 17th best linebacker in the country, 42nd overall prospect in Texas.

3. Byron Hobbs, 6-4, 205, FW Eastern Hills: Signed with Texas. Also considered Baylor, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Nebraska. Ranked 28th best linebacker in the country, 58th overall prospect in Texas.

4. Blake Barron, 6-0, 225, Rockwall: Signed with Oklahoma State. Also considered Houston and North Texas.

5. Grayson Mann, 5-11, 210, FW All Saints: Signed with Northwestern. Also considered Arizona, Nebraska and Air Force.

6. Jimmy Phillips, 6-2, 190, Mesquite Poteet: Committed to SMU. Also considered Air Force, Navy and Texas State.

7. Larry Nixon III, 6-2, 205, Richland: Signed with North Texas. Recorded 141 tackles, 11 for loss in 2017.

8. Luke Brockermeyer, 6-3, 210, FW All Saints: Committed to Rice. Also considered Air Force and Oregon State. Recorded 82 tackles, 19 for loss, 12 sacks in 2017.

9. Jacob Doddridge, 6-3, 220, Southlake Carroll: Offers from five Ivy League schools, Columbia, Brown, Yale, Penn and Dartmouth. Recorded 68 tackles, 15 for loss, 6 sacks in 2017.

10. Matt Girard, 6-0, 240, Keller Central: 311 tackles, 20 for loss, 12 sacks in the past two seasons.

