Allen RB Brock Sturges (5) gets a handoff from QB Grant Tisdale (14) on a third quarter touchdown run as Allen beats Lake Travis 35-33 in the Class 6A Division I state championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, December 23, 2017. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
High School Football

DFW’s top 10 high school running back recruits

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

January 03, 2018 03:27 PM

UPDATED 5 HOURS 33 MINUTES AGO

National Signing Day is just five weeks away.

Many of top high school prospects in the country decided to sign during the inaugural Early Signing Period, which ran from Dec. 20-22. Those that didn’t will be able to sign their National Letter of Intent on Feb. 7 during National Signing Day.

For the next week, the Star-Telegram will break down the top 10 DFW recruits at each position. We started with the top quarterbacks on Tuesday.

Here is a look at the top running backs

1. Maurice Washington, 6-0, 175, Cedar Hill Trinity Christian: Offers include LSU, Missouri, Ohio State and USC. Over 1,800 yards of total offense, 35 TDs in 2017.

2. Brock Sturges, 5-10, 200, Allen: Signed with Arizona State. Also considered Arizona, Colorado, Houston and Minnesota. Rushed for 2,000 yards, 27 TDs in 2017.

3. Kirby Bennett, 5-10, 215, Frisco Lone Star: Holds 45 scholarship offers, 38 from a Power Five school. Rushed for 1,100 yards, 13 TDs in 2017.

4. Keilon Elder, 5-8, 205, Duncanville: Committed to Grambling State. Rushed for 1,300 yards, 21 TDs in 2017.

5. Kelan Walker, 6-0, 205, DeSoto: Signed with Houston. Also considered SMU, Iowa State and Colorado.

6. Jarek Broussard, 5-9, 170, Dallas Bishop Lynch: Signed with Colorado. Also considered TCU, Houston and Illinois.

7. Jaden Knowles, 5-7, 170, Kennedale: Rushed for 2,200 yards, 35 TDs in 2017.

8. Matt Gadek, 5-10, 175, McKinney: Rushed for 2,200 yards, 17 TDs in 2017. Set a state single-game record with 599 yards rushing vs. Plano East.

9. Christian Cole, 6-0, 205, Sachse: Rushed for 1,900 yards, 21 TDs in 2017.

10. Courage Keihn, 5-9, 175, Euless Trinity: Rushed for 1,800 yards, 20 TDs in 2017.

