DFW’s top 10 high school quarterback recruits

Only 35 days remain until National Signing Day on Feb. 7.

Some of the top prospects signed during the early period Dec. 20-22, but some are waiting. For the next week, the Star-Telegram will break down a the top 10 players at each position.

Here is a look at the top quarterbacks:

1. Spencer Sanders, 6-2, 190, Denton Ryan: Signed with Oklahoma State. More than 11,000 yards of total offense, 141 TDs in career. Texas Gatorade Football player of the year, Landry Award finalist and USA Today ALL-USA offensive player of the year.

2. Jalen Mayden, 6-2, 215: Sachse: Signed with Mississippi State. More than 7,500 yards passing, 86 TDs in three years.

3. M.J. Rivers, 6-4, 215, Frisco Lone Star: Signed with Illinois. Accounted 4,000 yards of total offense, 52 TDs in 2017.

4. Clayton Tune, 6-3, 200, Hebron: Offers from Kansas, Houston, Mississippi, North Texas and Florida Athletic.

5. Alan Bowman, 6-3, 200, Grapevine: Signed with Texas Tech. More than 11,000 yards passing, 119 TDs in career.

6. Amare Jones, 5-10, 185, Frisco Heritage: Signed with Tulane. Recorded 95 total TDs in three years.

7. Brady McBride, 6-0, 190, Coppell: Signed with Memphis. More than 7,500 yards of total offense, 107 TDs in three years.

8. Colby Suits, 6-3, 220, North Forney: Signed with Louisiana-Monroe. More than 4,000 yards of total offense, 61 TDs in 2017.

9. John Stephen Jones, 5-10, 175, Dallas Highland Park: Won back-to-back state titles. Threw for state record 564 yards vs. Manvel. Voted 2017 Landry Award winner. Offers from Arkansas, Texas Tech and SMU.

10. Jason Bean, 6-1, 175, Mansfield Lake Ridge: Signed with North Texas. Threw for 3,000 yards, 29 TDs in 2016.