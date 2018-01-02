More Videos

  • Grapevine QB Alan Bowman surpasses 100 TD passes

    Grapevine senior and Texas Tech commit Alan Bowman crossed the 100 career TD passes mark in the Mustangs’ win over Richland.

Grapevine senior and Texas Tech commit Alan Bowman crossed the 100 career TD passes mark in the Mustangs' win over Richland.
Grapevine senior and Texas Tech commit Alan Bowman crossed the 100 career TD passes mark in the Mustangs’ win over Richland. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com

High School Football

DFW’s top 10 high school quarterback recruits

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

January 02, 2018 03:14 PM

Only 35 days remain until National Signing Day on Feb. 7.

Some of the top prospects signed during the early period Dec. 20-22, but some are waiting. For the next week, the Star-Telegram will break down a the top 10 players at each position.

Here is a look at the top quarterbacks:

1. Spencer Sanders, 6-2, 190, Denton Ryan: Signed with Oklahoma State. More than 11,000 yards of total offense, 141 TDs in career. Texas Gatorade Football player of the year, Landry Award finalist and USA Today ALL-USA offensive player of the year.

2. Jalen Mayden, 6-2, 215: Sachse: Signed with Mississippi State. More than 7,500 yards passing, 86 TDs in three years.

3. M.J. Rivers, 6-4, 215, Frisco Lone Star: Signed with Illinois. Accounted 4,000 yards of total offense, 52 TDs in 2017.

4. Clayton Tune, 6-3, 200, Hebron: Offers from Kansas, Houston, Mississippi, North Texas and Florida Athletic.

5. Alan Bowman, 6-3, 200, Grapevine: Signed with Texas Tech. More than 11,000 yards passing, 119 TDs in career.

6. Amare Jones, 5-10, 185, Frisco Heritage: Signed with Tulane. Recorded 95 total TDs in three years.

7. Brady McBride, 6-0, 190, Coppell: Signed with Memphis. More than 7,500 yards of total offense, 107 TDs in three years.

8. Colby Suits, 6-3, 220, North Forney: Signed with Louisiana-Monroe. More than 4,000 yards of total offense, 61 TDs in 2017.

9. John Stephen Jones, 5-10, 175, Dallas Highland Park: Won back-to-back state titles. Threw for state record 564 yards vs. Manvel. Voted 2017 Landry Award winner. Offers from Arkansas, Texas Tech and SMU.

10. Jason Bean, 6-1, 175, Mansfield Lake Ridge: Signed with North Texas. Threw for 3,000 yards, 29 TDs in 2016.

