Jerry Jones’ grandson has record-setting performance in Highland Park comeback win

More Videos

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game 2:04

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game

Pause
Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again 1:48

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium 0:29

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium

Four-star SGP safety: TCU a 'full package' 0:36

Four-star SGP safety: TCU a 'full package'

She got clobbered on her first kick attempt; now she'll play in a championship game 1:24

She got clobbered on her first kick attempt; now she'll play in a championship game

Strawn kicker makes history 0:31

Strawn kicker makes history

Aledo defense smothers Richland 1:23

Aledo defense smothers Richland

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

  • Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again

    The Scots, led by QB John Stephen Jones' 564 passing yards -- a title game record -- rallied to beat Manvel 53-49 and claim a second consecutive Class 5A Division I title.

The Scots, led by QB John Stephen Jones' 564 passing yards -- a title game record -- rallied to beat Manvel 53-49 and claim a second consecutive Class 5A Division I title. Gary Skrehart gskrehart@star-telegram.com
The Scots, led by QB John Stephen Jones' 564 passing yards -- a title game record -- rallied to beat Manvel 53-49 and claim a second consecutive Class 5A Division I title. Gary Skrehart gskrehart@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Jerry Jones’ grandson has record-setting performance in Highland Park comeback win

By Ryan Cox

rcox@star-telegram.com

December 22, 2017 11:57 PM

UPDATED December 23, 2017 12:01 AM

ARLINGTON

John Stephen Jones left his legacy on the house his grandfather built.

Jones, the grandson of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, threw for a record 564 yards and four touchdowns —including the game-winning touchdown pass with 34 seconds remaining — to lift Highland Park to a 53-49 come-from-behind victory over Manvel and back-to-back UIL Class 5A Division I state championships, this time in front of 25,975 fans at AT&T Stadium.

“I wouldn’t trade this for anything in the world,” said Jones, the game’s Offensive MVP. “I’m so proud to be a part of this. I can’t say enough of how proud I am of this team. They fought to the very end and never gave up. This team is unbelievable.”

Manvel (15-1) took a 49-39 lead after Kam Scott returned the kickoff for a state-record 97 yards for a touchdown with 6:27 remaining.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jones accounted for the game’s final 14 points, starting with a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:05 left that brought Highland Park (15-1) to within three points at 49-46.

The Scots recovered the onside kick and marched down field in nine plays, and on second-and-15, Jones found Cade Saustad in the end zone that gave Highland Park its first and only lead of the game.

Saustad had a team-high 210 receiving yards on 11 catches and three touchdowns.

Manvel came up a yard short from winning the game on the final play, when quarterback Kason Martin threw a 30-yard pass to Jalen Preston, who was tackled at the 1. Martin threw for 483 yards and five touchdowns, while Preston hauled in a UIL state record 220 yards on just five catches and three touchdowns.

Highland Park outscored Manvel 28-14 in the fourth quarter and scored 43 second-half points. The Scots had 646 total yards, while Manvel countered with 640 yards.

Manvel built a 21-7 first-half lead and Jones had to overcome a Manvel defense that had a state record eight sacks, including seven in the first half alone.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game 2:04

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game

Pause
Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again 1:48

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium 0:29

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium

Four-star SGP safety: TCU a 'full package' 0:36

Four-star SGP safety: TCU a 'full package'

She got clobbered on her first kick attempt; now she'll play in a championship game 1:24

She got clobbered on her first kick attempt; now she'll play in a championship game

Strawn kicker makes history 0:31

Strawn kicker makes history

Aledo defense smothers Richland 1:23

Aledo defense smothers Richland

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

  • John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game

    Highland Park QB John Stephen Jones set a Texas championship game record with 564 yards passing in the Scots 53-49 win over Manvel.

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game

View More Video