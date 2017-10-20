McKinney running back sets single-game Texas high school football record

Move over Daryl Ellis - there’s a new sheriff in town and his name is Matt Gadek.
Gadek, a senior running back at McKinney, rushed for 593 yards Thursday night against Plano East to break the state record for rushing yards in a single game. Ellis had 587 yards for Sommerville against Thrall in 1998.
Matt Gadek had runs like these all night en route to a 592 yard night. See full highlights Sat at 5pm ch5. @DMNGregRiddle @McKISDAth pic.twitter.com/ffOjGImgym— IHSS DFW (@ihss_dfw) October 20, 2017
For now, Gadek’s performance is an unofficial UIL 11-man state record. Stats were kept by The Dallas Morning News and will be verified by the UIL and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, which keeps all state records.
Gadek ran for 357 yards in the first half and had 530 yards on the final drive, where he rushed eight times for 63 yards to break the record. The Lions went on to beat Plano East 63-50 to improve to 6-1 and 3-1 in District 6-6A.
Mckinney Lions @MatthewGadek running wild out here at Ron Poe Stadium vs Plano East! pic.twitter.com/qAYPeiRHTA— McKinneyYellowJacket (@McKYellowJacket) October 20, 2017
Gadek also set school records for single-game rushing touchdowns with six, and career rushing yards with 4,371. Both records were previously held by Donta Hickson, who had 415 yards during a game in 2000. Hickson went on to play at Oklahoma.
According to MaxPreps, Gadek went into the night with 122 carries, 862 yards and five touchdowns. He only rushed for 80 yards last week against Denton Guyer, and had a season-high of 283 yards against Plano West on Sept. 29.
According to Dave Campbell’s, the state six-man single game rushing record is held by Paint Rock’s Tony Diaz, who had 621 yards in 2010.
According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, Rudy Rudison from Houston Marian Christian holds the private school state record with 599 yards in 1978. The national record is 754 yards by John Giannantonio of Netcong, N.J. in 1950.
TOP RUSHERS IN STATE HISTORY
593 Matt Gadek, McKinney vs. Plano East 2017
587 Daryl Ellis, Somerville vs. Thrall 1998
560 Tyrone Swoopes, Whitewright vs. Tom Bean 2011
547 Deion Williams, Katy Morton Ranch vs. Katy Taylor 2012
534 Justin Twine, Hemphill vs. West Sabine 2011
525 Tyson Thompson, Irving vs. Hurst L.D. Bell 1998
524 Jordan Barnes, Van Alstyne vs. Farmersville 2011
520 Kenneth Hall, Sugar Land vs. Lutheran 1953
517 Eli Untemeyer, San Angelo Grape Creek vs. Alpine 2011
517 Phillip Graves, Hutto vs. Thorndale 2002
517 Cleon Williams, Boling vs. Ganado 1991
