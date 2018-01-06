Flip the Switch: Richland All-American DaShaun White picks Oklahoma over Texas A&M

Big news out of San Antonio: DaShaun White is going to be a Sooner.

The Richland senior started at left outside linebacker for the West team in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl at the Alamodome on Saturday. The West team beat the East team 17-16.

A 4-star prospect by 247Sports.com, White had been committed to Texas A&M since Aug. 6.

White’s heart had been with A&M for some time, he said back in August. He told the Star-Telegram that he had a great relationship with former Aggies coach Kevin Sumlin.

“The relationships I've built with everyone there are beyond any I've had up to this point and the opportunity to play in an underdog program against the best teams every Saturday with guys I feel like I could strive around are what led my heart to the decision,” White said in August.

Texas A&M fired Sumlin following the 2017 season. The Aggies went 7-6.

A few weeks after, the Aggies hired Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher. Per 247Sports.com, Fisher made a visit with White on Dec. 7.

Two days ago, Fisher hired Notre Dame’s Mike Elko as A&M’s new defensive coordinator, which might have been the nail in the coffin for White.

“I think it was a good sign, actually,” White told the Star-Telegram’s Eric Zarate. “He had the opportunity to recruit me, though, you know, last spring. But he decided not to.”

White is ranked No. 227 in the nation by 247Sports.com. He is ranked the 16th best outside linebacker and 29th in Texas.

Richland went 11-3 this season and made a trip to the Class 5A Division II state quarterfinals, its deepest playoff run in program history. Last season, the Rebels won their first playoff game in 32 years.

White finished with 149 tackles, 12 for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, seven pass deflections and three forced fumbles. He was named first team all-state, first team all-area and made the ALL-USA Texas football first team.