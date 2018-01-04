Jimbo Fisher to hire Notre Dame’s Mike Elko as Texas A&M’s next defensive coordinator

Jimbo Fisher has his defensive coordinator. Notre Dame defensive coordinator Mike Elko is joining Fisher’s Texas A&M staff, according a post on Twitter by Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly.
Elko, 41, spent one season with the Irish after three seasons as the DC for Wake Forest and, before that, five seasons as the DC at Bowling Green. Elko grew up in South Brunswick, N.J., and played football at the University of Pennsylvania.
Fisher announced five additions to his coaching staff on Wednesday. He replaced Kevin Sumlin in early December.
