Richland football scores early and often against Parkland

Richland 55, El Paso Parkland 21
Senior quarterback Drew Trent passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the Rebels past the Matadors in a 5A Division II regional game. Richland raced out to a 27-0 lead seconds into the second quarter, but Parkland scored twice in the quarter to cut the deficit to 27-14. Trent threw his third TD of the half to give the Rebels a 34-14 lead at intermission. Richland meets Aledo in the next round.
Key players: Drew passed for 211 yards with touchdown passes for 62, 29 and 5 yards. He rushed for 106 yards on just nine carries, with TD runs of 25 and 69 yards. All-American Rich;and linebacker Dashaun White returned a fourth-quarter interception 41yards for a touchdown.
Key stat: The Rebels came up with three interceptions and recovered a fumble. Besides Drew’s TD runs, six other Richland players scored touchdowns.
Records: Richand 11-2, Parkland 10-3
Comments