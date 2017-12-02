The Richland Rebels take the field for the first half of a high school football game against the Grapevine Mustangs at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, Texas on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017.
The Richland Rebels take the field for the first half of a high school football game against the Grapevine Mustangs at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, Texas on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram
The Richland Rebels take the field for the first half of a high school football game against the Grapevine Mustangs at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, Texas on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Football

Richland football scores early and often against Parkland

Star-Telegram

December 02, 2017 09:52 PM

Richland 55, El Paso Parkland 21

Senior quarterback Drew Trent passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the Rebels past the Matadors in a 5A Division II regional game. Richland raced out to a 27-0 lead seconds into the second quarter, but Parkland scored twice in the quarter to cut the deficit to 27-14. Trent threw his third TD of the half to give the Rebels a 34-14 lead at intermission. Richland meets Aledo in the next round.

Key players: Drew passed for 211 yards with touchdown passes for 62, 29 and 5 yards. He rushed for 106 yards on just nine carries, with TD runs of 25 and 69 yards. All-American Rich;and linebacker Dashaun White returned a fourth-quarter interception 41yards for a touchdown.

Key stat: The Rebels came up with three interceptions and recovered a fumble. Besides Drew’s TD runs, six other Richland players scored touchdowns.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Records: Richand 11-2, Parkland 10-3

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

    OLB Darius Houston and the Lake Ridge defense had several big hits in limiting Prosper to 124 yards rushing on 34 carries. Lake Ridge didn't allow a point in the second half and rallied to beat Prosper 38-28 in their Class 5A Division I Regional round game.

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper 1:37

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper
Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory 1:27

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory
How to hurdle your would-be tackler 0:38

How to hurdle your would-be tackler

View More Video