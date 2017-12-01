Jimbo Fisher is leaving Florida State, effective immediately, and will become the next head football coach at Texas A&M. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)
Jimbo Fisher is leaving Florida State, effective immediately, and will become the next head football coach at Texas A&M. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS) Stephen M. Dowell TNS
Jimbo Fisher is leaving Florida State, effective immediately, and will become the next head football coach at Texas A&M. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS) Stephen M. Dowell TNS

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M hires Jimbo Fisher as next head coach with record contract, reports say

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

December 01, 2017 12:50 PM

UPDATED December 01, 2017 06:37 PM

It’s official: Jimbo Fisher will be the next head coach for the Texas A&M Aggies, according the Houston Chronicle.

A report from the Tallahassee Democrat earlier Friday afternoon stated that Fisher was leaving Florida State and would not coach in the Seminoles’ final game against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday due to his commitment to A&M.

The report was confirmed shortly after by ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Late last night, KPRC Channel 2 in Houston reported, via an unnamed source, that the terms of the deal were ‘likely’ for 10 years and $7.5 million per season.

This evening, sources confirmed those guaranteed contract figures to ESPN. In terms of total value, the deal will be the richest in the history of college football.

Fisher, who won the 2013 national championship at Florida State, has now become the second highest paid coach in all of college football per season, trailing only Nick Saban of Alabama.

Despite Fisher’s sooner-than-expected announcement, he is still expected to arrive in College Station on Sunday. Then, on Monday morning, there will be a formal introductory press conference.

Fisher-to-A&M really began to gain steam earlier this week, shortly after the Aggies decided to part ways with Kevin Sumlin, who finished 16-20 against the SEC West. The cost of Sumlin’s buyout is reportedly close to $10.5 million, but that number could decrease if he gets hired as a head coach by another program.

Fisher had previously refused to comment on those rumors surrounding his future. But after the Texas A&M board of regents convened yesterday, news about Fisher’s future in College Station slowly leaked out until the decision eventually became official.

Last night, when Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp was asked what he expected from the school’s next head football coach, he replied: “"Nothing serious, just want him to win a national championship."

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

More Videos

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Pause
Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play 0:56

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper 1:37

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career 2:20

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

Read the sexual messages Rep. Joe Barton sent over Facebook 1:46

Read the sexual messages Rep. Joe Barton sent over Facebook

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory 1:27

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

  • Patterson defends TCU after Lincoln Riley's comments

    The TCU Horned Frogs head coach said his team was not in the wrong during the warm-up line incident at Oklahoma.

Patterson defends TCU after Lincoln Riley's comments

The TCU Horned Frogs head coach said his team was not in the wrong during the warm-up line incident at Oklahoma.

Carlos Mendez cmendez@star-telegram.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Pause
Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play 0:56

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper 1:37

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career 2:20

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

Read the sexual messages Rep. Joe Barton sent over Facebook 1:46

Read the sexual messages Rep. Joe Barton sent over Facebook

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory 1:27

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

  • Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

    Will Bowers rolled to his right on fourth and goal and hit Carson White for the go ahead TD in the Dragons 28-24 win vs Arlington.

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

View More Video