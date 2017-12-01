Texas A&M hires Jimbo Fisher as next head coach with record contract, reports say

It’s official: Jimbo Fisher will be the next head coach for the Texas A&M Aggies, according the Houston Chronicle.
A report from the Tallahassee Democrat earlier Friday afternoon stated that Fisher was leaving Florida State and would not coach in the Seminoles’ final game against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday due to his commitment to A&M.
Need to catch up on all the Jimbo Fisher-Texas A&M rumors? Here's your one-stop shop for every update @TDOnline has written this week. Check it out https://t.co/lfy40reUtX— Wayne McGahee III (@WayneMcGaheeIII) November 29, 2017
The report was confirmed shortly after by ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
Late last night, KPRC Channel 2 in Houston reported, via an unnamed source, that the terms of the deal were ‘likely’ for 10 years and $7.5 million per season.
This evening, sources confirmed those guaranteed contract figures to ESPN. In terms of total value, the deal will be the richest in the history of college football.
Fisher, who won the 2013 national championship at Florida State, has now become the second highest paid coach in all of college football per season, trailing only Nick Saban of Alabama.
Despite Fisher’s sooner-than-expected announcement, he is still expected to arrive in College Station on Sunday. Then, on Monday morning, there will be a formal introductory press conference.
Jimbo Fisher set to arrive in Aggieland midday Sunday, introduced as Texas A&M's next head coach on Monday morning. Gig 'em— Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) December 1, 2017
Fisher-to-A&M really began to gain steam earlier this week, shortly after the Aggies decided to part ways with Kevin Sumlin, who finished 16-20 against the SEC West. The cost of Sumlin’s buyout is reportedly close to $10.5 million, but that number could decrease if he gets hired as a head coach by another program.
Fisher had previously refused to comment on those rumors surrounding his future. But after the Texas A&M board of regents convened yesterday, news about Fisher’s future in College Station slowly leaked out until the decision eventually became official.
Last night, when Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp was asked what he expected from the school’s next head football coach, he replied: “"Nothing serious, just want him to win a national championship."
