Catch this: This top unsigned wide receiver has a deft touch 1:08

Catch this: This top unsigned wide receiver has a deft touch

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time 1:58

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time

Fossil Ridge star Stefan Cobbs adds to highlight reel 0:52

Fossil Ridge star Stefan Cobbs adds to highlight reel

All-Americans at work 2:06

All-Americans at work

Grapevine QB Alan Bowman surpasses 100 TD passes 1:25

Grapevine QB Alan Bowman surpasses 100 TD passes

Were you robbed recently in FW or Arlington? Cops look to ID this serial robber 0:36

Were you robbed recently in FW or Arlington? Cops look to ID this serial robber

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds 1:38

Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

  • An unexpected All-American

    Justin Northwest offensive lineman Darrell Simpson was a late addition to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, but the Oklahoma signee is ready to compete against the best.

Justin Northwest offensive lineman Darrell Simpson was a late addition to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, but the Oklahoma signee is ready to compete against the best.
Justin Northwest offensive lineman Darrell Simpson was a late addition to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, but the Oklahoma signee is ready to compete against the best. Eric Zarate ezarate@star-telegram.com

High School Football

DFW’s top 10 high school offensive linemen recruits

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

January 05, 2018 03:23 PM

January 05, 2018

Being an offensive lineman is often a thankless job.

Take it from this Star-Telegram writer. The O-Line gets no love and seldom the attention of the “skilled” position players, yet it’s the most important position on any football team.

Some of the top high school prospects in the country are lined up front, many of them deciding to sign during the inaugural Early Signing Period, which ran from Dec. 20-22. Those that didn’t will be able to sign their National Letter of Intent on Feb. 7 during National Signing Day.

For the next week, the Star-Telegram will break down the top 10 DFW recruits at each position. We started with the top quarterbacks on Tuesday, running backs on Wednesday and wide receivers on Thursday.

Here is a look at the top offensive linemen

1. Darrell Simpson, 6-7, 335, Justin Northwest: Signed with Oklahoma. Playing in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

2. Rafiti Ghirmai, 6-4, 290, Frisco Wakeland: Signed with Texas. Held 34 scholarship offers, 26 from a Power Five school.

3. Trey Stratford, 6-4, 270, Allen: Signed with Stanford. Also considered TCU, Baylor UCLA and Nebraska.

4. John Lanz, 6-2, 295, Denton Guyer: Signed with TCU. Also considered Baylor, Arizona State, Texas Tech and Purdue.

5. DeMarcus Marshall, 6-3, 330, Grand Prairie: Signed with Texas Tech. Also considered Missouri, Kansas State and Illinois.

6. Esteban Avila, 6-4, 310, South Grand Prairie: Signed with TCU. Also considered Utah, North Texas and Kansas State.

7. Jack York, 6-5, 270, Dallas First Baptist Academy: Signed with Minnesota. Held 24 scholarship offers.

8. Thomas Shelmire, 6-3, 285, Dallas Highland Park: Signed with Boston College. Also considered Navy, SMU and North Texas.

9. Mike Ruth, 6-7, 300, Coppell: Signed with Missouri. Also considered Miami, Texas Tech, Kansas State and Vanderbilt.

10. Braeden Daniels, 6-4, 260, Hebron: Signed with Utah. Also considered Illinois, Houston, North Texas and San Diego State.

    Amon-Ra St. Brown at U.S. Army All-American Bowl practice. He’ll choose Southern Cal, Notre Dame or Stanford on live TV Saturday.

