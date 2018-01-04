DFW’s top 10 high school wide receiver recruits

One second is on the clock, and the team is 50 yards away and needing six points – it’s hail mary time to the No. 1 receiver.

Some of the top high school prospects in the country are lined up out wide, many of them deciding to sign during the inaugural Early Signing Period, which ran from Dec. 20-22. Those that didn’t will be able to sign their National Letter of Intent on Feb. 7 during National Signing Day.

For the next week, the Star-Telegram will break down the top 10 DFW recruits at each position. We started with the top quarterbacks on Tuesday and running backs on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the top wide receivers

1. Erik Ezukanma, 6-2, 185, Keller Timber Creek: Signed with Texas Tech. Also considered SMU and Utah. Recorded 1,500 yards receiving, 20 TDs in 2016.

2. Stefan Cobbs, 6-2, 175, Keller Fossil Ridge: Signed with Boise State. Over 1,300 yards, 24 TDs in 2017.

3. Ke’Von Ahmad, 6-1, 185, Colleyville Heritage: Offers include Baylor, Kansas, Boise State and Louisville. Over 1,600 yards, 16 TDs in 2017.

4. Gabriel Douglas, 6-2, 185, Denton Ryan: Committed to Texas Tech. Over 1,300 yards, 26 TDs in 2017.

5. Maureese Wren, 6-4, 215, Mesquite Horn: Signed with Louisiana Tech. Also considered Washington, Texas Tech and Arkansas.

6. B.J. Hanspard, 6-0, 170, DeSoto: Signed with Baylor. Also considered Arkansas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Oregon.

7. Danny Gray, 6-1, 175, Dallas Madison: Signed with Missouri. Also considered Kansas and North Texas.

8. Josh Fleeks, 5-11, 170, Cedar Hill: Signed with Baylor. Also considered Georgia, UCLA, Tennessee and Texas Tech.

9. Jalen Knox, 6-0, 185, Mansfield Timberview: Signed with Missouri. Also considered Wisconsin, Utah and Baylor.

10. Jackson Gleeson, 6-1, 160, Mansfield: Signed with Baylor. Also considered Missouri, Iowa State and Nebraska.