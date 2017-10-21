Records break, heroic efforts are squandered, and more from Friday night

McKinney’s Matt Gadek set the new single-game rushing record against Plano East this week, piling up 592 yards.

Or did he?

It depends on who you ask. Since coaches report their own players’ records, you basically have to decide whether you believe them, too. The Dallas Morning News first gave Gadek 592 yards, then changed that to 599, which was echoed by USA Today.

We’re sticking with 592 for now, because that’s what Dave Campbell’s Texas Football reports. And we all know that if Gadek ever had to swear he rushed that far, he’d place his right hand on a DCTF.

The new single-game rushing king has a heck of a chore next Friday as his 6-1 team faces Associated Press No. 1 Allen.

Oh, and just because we know it’s super annoying when we don’t include this — Daryl Ellis of Somerville was the previous record holder. He rushed for 587 against Thrall in a 1998 game.

▪ You might have heard that Aledo was going for a record of its own on Friday. Haslet Eaton wasn’t going to get in the way of history, as the Bearcats won 52-13 and surpassed Austin Westlake with a record 72-game district winning streak.

These two have won a lot of football games. McKinney, Denton Ryan, Celina, Pilot Point, now Aledo. #THSCA pic.twitter.com/qRkPLRQXsB — Rocky Jones (@RockJones44) October 21, 2017

▪ Speaking of records, this has to be one.

Burleson Centennial’s Kelton Tezeno defied the laws of physics, stripping a Burleson receiver of a catch and returning 70 yards for a score, then blocking a field goal attempt and racing another 70 yards for another score.

He did all this in less than two minutes.

Sadly ...

The Boot Returns to the Elks. Burleson 31, Centennial 28. Final. pic.twitter.com/KZt2FSyg8L — Burleson Star Sports (@BurlStarSports) October 21, 2017

▪ The hardest game to predict going into Friday gave some definitive answers about both Grapevine and Richland. These teams’ margins of victory have been ridiculous, so it was going to be interesting to see whether we’d get a tight, hard-fought game or another blowout.

We got another blowout.

Nail? Prear puts Grapevine up 37-18 over Richland w 6:13 left. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/1DXsfCy9mO — dfw varsity (@dfwvarsity) October 21, 2017

Grapevine got revenge for last year’s 31-30 heartbreaker loss by winning 37-18 this time. And Texas Tech-committed Mustangs quarterback Alan Bowman surpassed 100 career passing touchdowns. And we’ve still got three more regular-season weeks of these things.

▪ Remember Fort Worth YMLA, that school that has like 20 kids? (Okay, 177.)

They did it again, beating a Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt squad drawn from a student body of over 1,200. The 22-14 win puts the Wildcats at 3-1 in District 7-5A and actually in good position to make the playoffs.

▪ Keller Central is always a tough team to predict. To the point we get tired of saying that. The Charger defense made it look easy against crosstown rival Keller tonight, as Central won 36-2.