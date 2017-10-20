Look out - tiny YMLA downs Wyatt, is in playoff hunt

YMLA 22, Wyatt 14
The Wildcats, a second-year varsity program, improved their District 7-5A playoff chances considerably with a defeat of the Chaparrals Friday at Clark Stadium. Sir Marc Sanders’ 25-yard interception return for a fourth-quarter touchdown and Deuntae Hartin’s interception with a minute remaining were crucial in the victory.
Key players: Quarterback Draylon Roberson led YMLA’s offense, rushing for 171 yards and throwing a touchdown pass. Wyatt Junior quarterback Larry Fields threw for one touchdown and ran for another.
Key stat: YMLA won just one game last season.
Records: Wyatt 5-2, 2-2 7-5A; YMLA 3-4, 3-1
