Central defense comes up huge in defeat of rival Keller

Keller Central scored two touchdowns on interception returns as the Chargers’ defense dominated the matchup at Keller ISD Stadium, 32-6. Isaiah Ganaway ran back an interception 70 yards for a touchdown on the game’s opening series. The Chargers’ William Vuong ran 23 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, with Ganaway running in the two-point conversion for an 18-0 lead at the break. Noah Moreno shut down Keller’s opening drive of the third quarter with a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Key players: Central’s Eric Cooper finished as the game’s leading rusher with 136 yards on 15 carries. Taylor led Keller’s offense with 113 yards receiving on 12 catches.
Key stat: Keller Central held Keller to 21 yards rushing while forcing four turnovers.
Records: Keller Central 5-2, 3-0; Keller 3-4, 1-2
