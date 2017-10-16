Aledo still No. 1 in 5A, Austin Westlake earns notable 6A win

Austin Westlake remained undefeated and kept its No. 5 ranking in the latest Associated Press Class 6A state poll after the Chaparrals last week snapped a decade-long losing streak to Lake Travis.
The Cavaliers, meanwhile, fell out of the AP poll, and San Antonio area school Smithson Valley moved in at No. 10.
Allen in 6A stayed No. 1, as did 5A Aledo, and the other top-ranked teams in the smaller three classes.
Mansfield Legacy (5-1) holds its No. 8 spot in the 5A poll, while Mansfield Lake Ridge (5-1) is getting votes in 5A and Mansfield High (5-1) is also attracting interest on the 6A list.
In 4A, Texarkana Pleasant Grove moved into the poll at No. 10. The Hawks beat last week’s No. 8 Gilmer 41-38, which dropped Gilmer from the list.
In the Star-Telegram rankings, Mansfield’s 27-16 defeat of Arlington Martin moves the Tigers to No. 1 on the 6A list, and the Warriors are No. 2.
The rest of the local ranking remains the same after Week 7, but Week 8 has Keller Timber Creek (5-1, 1-1 District 3-6A) versus Haltom (4-3, 2-1) on Thursday, and Richland (6-0, 3-0 District 8-5) at Grapevine (5-1, 3-0) on Friday.
The Associated Press rankings
Class 6A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Allen (16)
6-0
230
1
2. Converse Judson (4)
6-0
205
2
3. Katy (2)
4-0
194
3
4. DeSoto (2)
6-0
171
4
5. Austin Westlake
7-0
149
5
6. Garland Sachse
6-0
110
6
7. Waco Midway
7-0
82
8
8. The Woodlands
3-1
65
9
9. Klein Collins
5-0
47
10
10. Smithson Valley
6-0
17
NR
Others receiving votes: Lake Travis 15, Duncanville 14, Spring Westfield 5, San Benito 3, Mansfield 3, Odessa Permian 3, SA Northside O’Connor 3, San Angelo Central 2, Keller Fossil Ridge 1, Beaumont West Brook 1.
Class 5A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Aledo (15)
6-0
226
1
2. Manvel (8)
5-0
221
2
3. Denton Ryan (1)
6-0
191
3
4. CC Calallen
6-0
168
4
5. Cedar Park
5-1
125
5
6. Highland Park
5-1
113
6
7. Angleton
5-0
98
7
8. Mansfield Legacy
5-1
57
8
9. Dripping Springs
6-0
54
9
10. Frisco Lone Star
5-1
29
10
Others receiving votes: Hutto 9, Temple 7, College Station 7, Colleyville Heritage 6, Lubbock Coronado 4, Mansfield Lake Ridge 3, Port Neches-Groves 1.
Class 4A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Carthage (20)
6-0
232
1
2. W. Orange-Stark (3)
6-0
204
2
3. Argyle
6-0
191
3
4. Waco La Vega
6-0
168
4
5. Cuero (1)
5-0
148
5
6. Midlothian Heritage
6-0
102
6
7. Kennedale
5-1
94
7
8. Van
7-0
71
9
9. Sweetwater
6-0
42
10
10. Texarkana Pleasant Grove
7-0
34
NR
Others receiving votes: China Spring 16, Graham 10, Boerne 3, Lubbock Estacado 2, Raymondville 2, Geronimo Navarro 1.
Class 3A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Gunter (14)
7-0
228
1
2. Wall (4)
6-0
188
3
3. Lexington (3)
6-0
186
2
4. Newton (3)
5-0
173
4
5. Malakoff
6-0
126
5
6. Canadian
6-0
116
6
7. Brock
5-1
95
7
8. West Rusk
5-0
51
9
9. Hallettsville
5-1
50
8
10. Yoakum
5-1
44
10
Others receiving votes: Grandview 21, Sonora 17, Jefferson 12, Big Sandy Harmony 5, Mount Vernon 4, Woodville 4.
Class 2A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Tenaha (16)
6-0
219
1
2. Mason (4)
6-0
206
2
3. Muenster
6-0
173
3
4. Mart (2)
5-1
152
4
5. Albany
6-0
139
5
6. Refugio (2)
4-1
128
6
7. Abernathy
6-0
109
7
8. De Leon
6-0
83
8
9. Bremond
5-1
44
9
10. Milano
6-0
35
10
Others receiving votes: Price Carlisle 12, San Augustine 9, Wellington 6, Joaquin 3, Burton 1, Post 1.
Star-Telegram rankings
Class 6A
Team
Rec.
Prv
1. Arlington Martin
5-1
2
2. Mansfield
5-1
1
3. Euless Trinity
4-2
3
4. Southlake Carroll
4-2
4
5. Keller Fossil Ridge
7-0
5
6. Arlington
5-1
6
7. Keller Timber Creek
5-1
7
8. Arlington Lamar
3-3
8
9. Haltom
4-3
9
10. Keller Central
4-2
10
Class 5A/others
Team
Rec.
Prv
1. Aledo
6-0
1
2. Mansfield Legacy
5-1
2
3. Colleyville Heritage
5-1
3
4. Mansfield Lake Ridge
5-1
4
5. Saginaw Boswell
6-0
5
6. White Settlement Brewer
4-2
6
7. Richland
6-0
7
8. Grapevine
5-1
8
9. Mansfield Summit
3-3
9
10. Kennedale
5-1
10
Comments