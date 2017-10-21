Aledo football takes its latest achievement in stride

What started 10 years and one week ago continues, giving Aledo a state record for consecutive district wins. And there’s no reason to think the Bearcats won’t continue to add to that number.
In a 52-13 win over Haslet Eaton at Bearcat Stadium on Friday, Aledo passed Austin Westlake’s 71 straight district wins. That streak stretched from 1990 to 2002.
During the current Aledo streak, the Bearcats have posted wins over 26 different opponents and have won by an average score of 57-10, prior to the Eaton contest.
The closest district game Aledo played in the streak was a win over Saginaw, 22-7, in 2008.
During the past week, players and coaches didn’t talk about the opportunity to have a spot in the state record books.
But the Bearcats certainly played as though they knew the honor was on the line.
“It didn’t come up with any of the kids or coaches during the week,” said head coach Steve Wood. “It was a goal and a challenge. I told them it was an honor after the game,” he said of the state mark.
“There was not a lot of talk about it. It was one game at a time,” said Aledo quarterback Jake Bishop. “But we knew it in the back of our mind.”
There was no more pressure on the team than any other week, the players said.
“There was never any pressure. If we play Bearcat football, no one can hang with us,” Bishop added.
Wood acknowledge it was nice to have the record behind them.
“You sure don’t want it on your watch,” he said when it ends.
In 2007 when the streak started, most of the players were just in elementary school. But it’s all they know about Aledo football.
Aledo athletic director Tim Buchanan, head coach when the streak started, said the 2017 team has never seen a district loss and has seen the Bearcats collect six state titles during that same period.
Wood, gave credit to Buchanan for most of the wins in the streak.
“But his defense is the reason why we won,” Buchanan said of Wood, his former defensive coordinator.
Tre Owens, the Aledo running back, said the unspoken record wasn’t discussed, but the achievement is something the team is happy to have earned.
“We’re just glad to be a part of Aledo history,” Owens said. “It’s just an expectation we’re known for.”
Class 6A Katy has the closest active streak, with 58 wins.
