Burleson holds off amazing Centennial comeback attempt

With 17 seconds left in the game, Burleson’s Edgar Lopez drilled a 45-yard field goal that would give the Elks the 31-28 win. Burleson got off to an early 21-7 lead with two rushing touchdowns from Jonathan Banks and a quarterback keeper from Jacob Amador. Centennial was able to score 22 unanswered points in the last 1:50 of the first half but would not score again the rest of the night. With the game tied at 28 and 4:39 remaining, Centennial quarterback Hunter Prescher was picked off on the Burleson 13 yard line by Jared Johnson, which allowed the Elks to march down the field and kick the game winner.
Key players: Burleson’s Jonathan Banks scored two rushing touchdowns on the night, one of which tied the game at 28 in the fourth quarter. Burleson Centennial’s Kelton Tezeno stripped a receiver and took the ball 70 yards the other way for a touchdown. Tezeno would later go on to block a field goal and return it for another 70 yard touchdown.
Key stats: Burleson Centennial scored 22 points in the final 1:50 of the second quarter to give the Spartans a 28-21 lead going into the half. However it wasn’t enough to make up for the four rushing touchdowns that Burleson had on the night.
Records: Burleson 6-1, 3-1 9-5A; Burleson Centennial 3-4, 2-2
