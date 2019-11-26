Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant offers most stinging criticism yet of Jason Garrett

It has been a rough 48 hours for Jason Garrett.

The Dallas Cowboys’ head coach is taking heat from all sides in the wake of a 13-9 loss to the New England Patriots.

First it was Troy Aikman in the broadcast booth. Then it was owner Jerry Jones after the game. Fans started using the #FireGarrett hashtag during the game haven’t let up.

Now it’s former Cowboys’ receiver Dez Bryant on social media bringing potentially the harshest critique yet of the 10-year head coach.

“Coach Garrett need to have a sit down with John Harbaugh and learn how to relate better with his black players … it’s hard to win whenever you got a divided organization,” Bryant posted on Twitter Monday night while watching Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens blow out the Los Angeles Rams 45-6. Bryant smartly made a clarification in the same message, lest he be accused of implicating something even worse against Garrett.

“I 100% don’t believe coach is racist,” he added. “he can’t relate.”

The posts quickly blew up and added another layer to the swarm of negative vibes surrounding Garrett and his staff.

The Cowboys (6-5) host the Buffalo Bills (8-3) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at AT&T Stadium.

