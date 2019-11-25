About those tripping calls in Pats loss: NFL tells Cowboys ‘my bad’ in Monday review

Per a source, the NFL informed the Dallas Cowboys on Monday that the two controversial tripping calls against left tackle Tyron Smith and center Travis Frederick should not have been called in Sunday’s 13-9 loss to the New England Patriots.

Both penalties proved to be critical drive killers.

Smith’s came in the first quarter and turned a second-and 13 into a second-and-23. The Patriots blocked a punt two plays later, which quarterback Tom Brady turned into the only touchdown of the game.

The Frederick penalty negated a first down catch by Ezekiel Elliott as the Cowboys were driving for a potential go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter.

A first down at the Cowboys’ 38-yard line with 1:53 remaining became third-and-11 at the 25. Quarterback Dak Prescott followed with an incomplete pass to Randall Cobb and a completion to Amari Cooper before it was overturned on replay, ending their last hope of a comeback.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett declined to discuss the tripping penalties after the game and again during his press conference Monday.

“Yeah no real comment on that,” Garrett said.

The Cowboys sent the plays to the league as they do after every game to get a clarification on the rules and the NFL told them they should not have been called, a source said.

There have been six tripping flags called on NFL linemen all season, including now three against the Cowboys.

The loss dropped the Cowboys to 6-5 on the season and while they remain in first place the NFC East, they have still not beaten a team with a winning record.