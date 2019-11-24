Troy Aikman rips Cowboys’ coaching staff multiple times during fourth quarter







Troy Aikman ripped several decisions by the Dallas Cowboys’ coaching staff during a rough stretch in the fourth quarter Sunday.

“That’s poor coaching,” the Hall of Famer and FOX analyst said after Tony Pollard lined up on the goal line to receive a kick. Pollard nearly muffed the catch. He miraculously recovered the ball, preventing a disastrous field position situation for Dallas. Aikman predicted the short kick before it happened.

The Patriots held on to beat the Cowboys 13-9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Aikman also verbally rolled his eyes when the Cowboys tried a reverse.

“I’ve been watching the Patriots for a lot of years under the guidance of Bill Belichick, and it just seems like whenever teams try any kind of trickery against him … it just never works.”

A few moments later, with the Cowboys facing a 4th and 7 at the Patriots’ 11, the decided to kick a field to cut the deficit to 13-9. Brett Maher made the kick but Aikman didn’t like the call.



“I wouldn’t be settling for 3 here,” he said.

After Patriots clinched the win, Aikman added, “There are no moral victories,” he said.