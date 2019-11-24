Dallas Cowboys

Troy Aikman rips Cowboys’ coaching staff multiple times during fourth quarter



Troy Aikman ripped several decisions by the Dallas Cowboys’ coaching staff during a rough stretch in the fourth quarter Sunday.

“That’s poor coaching,” the Hall of Famer and FOX analyst said after Tony Pollard lined up on the goal line to receive a kick. Pollard nearly muffed the catch. He miraculously recovered the ball, preventing a disastrous field position situation for Dallas. Aikman predicted the short kick before it happened.

The Patriots held on to beat the Cowboys 13-9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Aikman also verbally rolled his eyes when the Cowboys tried a reverse.

“I’ve been watching the Patriots for a lot of years under the guidance of Bill Belichick, and it just seems like whenever teams try any kind of trickery against him … it just never works.”

A few moments later, with the Cowboys facing a 4th and 7 at the Patriots’ 11, the decided to kick a field to cut the deficit to 13-9. Brett Maher made the kick but Aikman didn’t like the call.

“I wouldn’t be settling for 3 here,” he said.

After Patriots clinched the win, Aikman added, “There are no moral victories,” he said.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  