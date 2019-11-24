Live updates: Dallas Cowboys try beating New England Patriots for first time since 1996

How good are the 2019 Dallas Cowboys?

We might have a better idea this evening. The Cowboys (6-4) play the New England Patriots (9-1) at 3:25 p.m. today. It will air on FOX (KDFW/Ch. 4 in DFW).

The Cowboys’ players like to think they’re one of the best teams in the NFL. Since training camp — heck, since OTAs — this team has carried itself and talked like it should contend for the Super Bowl. After starting 3-0, however, they lost they consecutive games, including a beat down at home to an NFC rival and a head-scratching loss to the New York Jets. But since that skid, they’ve won three of four.

Which Cowboys team will we see? The one that destroyed the Philadelphia Eagles on October 20? The one that played tough but allowed some huge turnovers to ruin a shot against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 29? Or will they lay an egg like they did at home against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 10?

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Follow along to all of the news, scores and updates right here from the reporters on the scene: