Gronkowski takes shot at Cowboys and Jerry Jones during FOX halftime show

Rob Gronkowski threw shade on the Dallas Cowboys during FOX’s halftime show today. Especially at Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones.

Gronkowski opined that his former team, the New England Patriots, had the clear edge in the second half against the Cowboys, who are trailing 10-6 to start the second half.

The playing conditions — which included rain an temperatures in the 40s, Gronkowski said, favored the Patriots.

“When there’s weather conditions like this, good defenses need to become great and let me tell you it’s advantage Patriots anytime there’s weather,” Gronkowski said. “You want to know why? The Patriots practice in any condition. If it’s rain, if it’s snow, if it’s 100 degrees, if it’s 4 degrees, it does not matter. Coach Belichick is making you go out on the practice field and he’s making you show up on time even if there’s a blizzard at 7 a.m.”

And then Gronk took a good-natured shot at Jones.

“And let me tell you this — if there’s a little rain in Dallas, a little snow in Dallas, Jerry Jones comes down and says, ‘Oh, do you guys want to practice in the bubble today?’” he said.

“Well that’s why it’s advantage Patriots and that’s why they’re kicking butt today.”

Someone needs to remind Gronkowski that his Pats only led by four at the half, thanks in large part to gifted field position after Dallas turnovers.

Rob Gronkowski on why the Patriots have the advantage over the Cowboys today pic.twitter.com/6ZYbqAFetW — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 24, 2019