Jerry Jones fine with NFL officiating disarray: ‘As long as they’re talking, keep it going’

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones arrives at the NFL Fall League Meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. NFL owners begin two days of meetings with formal talks on a new collective bargaining agreement expected to resume. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones doesn’t sound too worried about the current state of NFL officiating disarray, even if we keep seeing egregious examples of incorrect calls every week.

During his appearance on KRLD/105.3 The Fan Tuesday morning Jones segued from defending head coach Jason Garrett to multiple controversial calls in the Monday Night game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

“I actually think replay, even in its inexact or inaccurate form, increases the interest in the game,” Jones said. “The game last night, Detroit and Green Bay, the calls were the subject of most of the talk after the ballgame, and they’re the talk this morning, and they’ll be the talk this week. As long as they’re talking, keep it going.”

Really? Do we not want to fix the problems so the right calls are being made?

Jones also defended Garrett’s tenure as the Cowboys’ coach.

“I have felt that we’ve got a lot invested in Jason Garrett. He’s had a lot of years that he’s been a part of the Cowboys and he evolved into what, I think, is a top coach,” Jones said. “He would be a very sought after coach if he were out here in the open market. So, there’s a lot of pluses there. He brings a lot to the table and I can genuinely say that that is not a thought that I am having.”