Dallas Cowboys’ defense loses big piece to season-ending surgery

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford (98) threatens Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum (8) during the first quarter of an NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. (Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)
The Dallas Cowboys just got more bad news.

Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford will have season-ending surgery this week to repair a hip injury.

He’ll be placed on injured reserve and miss the rest of the season. Crawford missed games against the Dolphins and Saints but tried to play with the injury the last past two weeks.

The Cowboys’ defensive line has failed to get consistent pressure on the quarterback through a 3-3 start.

They play the Philadelphia Eagles at 7:25 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Crawford was an integral part of the defensive line because he could play both end and tackle, giving Dallas more options. Rookie tackle Trysten Hill, who was the Cowboys’ top pick in April’s draft, should get an opportunity to fill the void. But Hill, who has been inactive for three games, is not as versatile as the veteran Crawford.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong is also dealing with a neck injury.

