Former players, pundits and fans after another Cowboys’ loss: ‘Impeach Jason Garrett’

Fans, former players and national pundits brought out a familiar Dallas Cowboys’ punching bag on Sunday.

After the Cowboys lost their third consecutive game to the previously winless New York Jets, the calls for Jason Garrett to be fired blew up on social media.

Former Cowboys’ receiver Terrell Owens was one of the loudest critics on Twitter.

“Still think Jason Garrett is the answer?! For a decade, A DECADE NOW, it’s the same old song and dance!” Owens posted on Twitter. “So predictable. Call me a hater all u want! Just keeping [it] 100!”

Owens specifically attacked the play-calling, including going to Jason Witten on a crucial 3rd down and two-point conversion attempt.

A video clip of Garrett left hanging on high fives from his players coming off the field also blew up into a meme on social media.

No love for Jason Garrett today … pic.twitter.com/oeEGHFMBuq — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 13, 2019

Today is Jerry’s Birthday. Jerry please give us all a birthday present and Fire Jason Garrett. Thanks. — ✭Cowboys News✭ (@DemBoyz_News) October 13, 2019

What do the Cowboys lose firing Jason Garrett. — Grant Cardone (@GrantCardone) October 13, 2019

Hey @realjerryjones!! Still think Jason Garrett is the answer?! For a decade, A DECADE NOW, it's the same old song and dance! I knew they were going to @JasonWitten on the 3rd down prior to TD and knew they were going to him on the 2-pt conversion. Not too late 2 bring me back — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) October 13, 2019

A man who fired Tom Landry his first day on the job has stuck with Jason Garrett for a decade. — Will Cain (@willcain) October 13, 2019

Jason Garrett needs be on the Chopping Block also. What horrible first half performance by the Cowboys! Unacceptable!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 13, 2019

Jason Garrett deserves to be fired for how he handled that clock situation right there. Just awful. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 13, 2019

I texted a #Cowboys source after their 24-22 loss to previously winless #Jets and asked if HC Jason Garrett’s job was in any immediate jeopardy. The response was swift and seemingly emphatic: “Absolutely not.” — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 14, 2019

Idiotic 4th-and-2 call. Unkicked field goal. Missed field goal. Loss. Defense lifeless. Team not ready to play, again. JASON GARRETT REMAINS A LIABILITY. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 13, 2019