Dallas Cowboys
Former players, pundits and fans after another Cowboys’ loss: ‘Impeach Jason Garrett’
Fans, former players and national pundits brought out a familiar Dallas Cowboys’ punching bag on Sunday.
After the Cowboys lost their third consecutive game to the previously winless New York Jets, the calls for Jason Garrett to be fired blew up on social media.
Former Cowboys’ receiver Terrell Owens was one of the loudest critics on Twitter.
“Still think Jason Garrett is the answer?! For a decade, A DECADE NOW, it’s the same old song and dance!” Owens posted on Twitter. “So predictable. Call me a hater all u want! Just keeping [it] 100!”
Owens specifically attacked the play-calling, including going to Jason Witten on a crucial 3rd down and two-point conversion attempt.
A video clip of Garrett left hanging on high fives from his players coming off the field also blew up into a meme on social media.
