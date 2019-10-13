Live updates: Dallas Cowboys look to snap two-game losing streak against winless Jets

SHARE COPY LINK

The Dallas Cowboys need a win. A win against anyone.

The Cowboys (3-2) hope to snap a two-game losing streak against the winless New York Jets at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The game airs on CBS (KTVT/Ch. 11 in DFW).

The Jets (0-4) will have quarterback Sam Darnold back after he missed the past three games with mononucleosis. The Cowboys are coming off a close road loss to the Saints and an embarrassing loss at home to the Packers, who led 31-3 before Dallas put their pants on.

