Dallas Cowboys’ cakewalk against New York Jets just got a little tougher

SHARE COPY LINK

The Dallas Cowboys might not have the bounce-back game they counted on against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, who has missed the past three games with mononucleosis, has been cleared to play and will start at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

Darnold, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, went 4-9 as a starter his rookie season. The Jets, who are 0-4, lost the season opener to the Bills 17-16 with Darnold at the helm. He threw for 175 yards and a touchdown in that game. The Jets are also expected to get middle linebacker C.J. Mosley back after missing three games with a groin strain.

The Cowboys (3-2) have lost two consecutive games, including last week to the Packers, 34-24.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Sam will start Sunday against Dallas.#DALvsNYJ | #TakeFlight — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 8, 2019