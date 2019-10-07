Cowboys, Jerry Jones don’t like holding breath on Brett Mahers’ questionable kicks?

SHARE COPY LINK

Kicker Brett Maher has gone from the training camp surprise of a year ago to so questionable that the team literally holds its breath every time he lines up for attempt.

Those were the words of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after Sunday’s 34-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Maher missed two crucial kicks that could have changed the tenor of the game.

He missed a 54-yarder late in the second quarter that could have given the team, down 17-0, some momentum going into halftime.

Maher’s 33-yard miss with 1:44 left robbed the Cowboys from a potential onside kick and a comeback attempt.

“Not to be holding (your breath) every time he steps up there and tries a kick, we all would like that,” Jones said. “Certainly, it’s something you think about it when you are trying to win by field goals.”

Maher is four of seven for the season. He took full blame for the late miss, saying the operation between the snap and hold were fine.

“I didn’t do my part. I felt like I pushed a little bit,” Maher said.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett acknowledged that Maher “missed two big kicks.”

But he said the team was sticking with him for now.

“Obviously, there were two big kicks missed that we needed and he didn’t make them,” Garrett said. “But he has made a lot of big kicks for us in the past. We have a lot of confidence in him and we will continue to give him opportunities.”

At least, Garrett has a lot of confidence in him.

Jones is holding his breath.