Star-crossed: George W. Bush, Ellen DeGeneres suite mates for Cowboys-Packers

You never know who will be in Jerry Jones’ suite at a Dallas Cowboys’ game but Sunday’s guest might take the cake.

Former President George W. Bush and wife Laura were sitting next to Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi watching the Cowboys take on the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.

The two were shown several times during the FOX broadcast and fans immediately started posting screen grabs of the moment. Bush at one point after the national anthem got a big laugh from the comedian.

Another famous guest was former NASCAR drive Danica Patrick, who is dating Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

As Ellen is a gleeful participant in the George W. Bush Rehabilitation Project, I'd just like to point out George W. Bush's 2004 re-election relied upon pushing state ballot initiatives banning Same-Sex Marriage and pushing for a Constitutional Amendment banning it. pic.twitter.com/LYxHPgeFXZ — Kevin D. Grüssing (Pronounced Grew-Sing) (@KevDGrussing) October 6, 2019

Bush making a play on Ellen.

Bush eating a pretzel.



Two things with a low success rate #GBvsDAL #NFLSunday pic.twitter.com/eN4w7WhqGi — GIPHY Sports (@GIPHYSports) October 6, 2019

@Tiff_FitzHenry look who's sitting next to each other at the Dallas Cowboys game. Ellen and George W Bush! pic.twitter.com/YeepBIEY75 — Matt Daniher (@_Daniher) October 6, 2019

Ellen sitting next to Pres Bush and I’m v confused pic.twitter.com/FEKBD1ur1s — Jess (@JRein44) October 6, 2019

George W. Bush sitting next to Ellen watching Packers @ Cowboys lmao pic.twitter.com/7H5nMSRTE2 — Damon J. Kecman (@DownWithDamon) October 6, 2019

Only at the Cowboys game: George and Laura Bush singing the National Anthem with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. ‘Merica! @fox4sports pic.twitter.com/X03931Mx7i — John Gnann (@kdfw07) October 6, 2019