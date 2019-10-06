Dallas Cowboys
Star-crossed: George W. Bush, Ellen DeGeneres suite mates for Cowboys-Packers
You never know who will be in Jerry Jones’ suite at a Dallas Cowboys’ game but Sunday’s guest might take the cake.
Former President George W. Bush and wife Laura were sitting next to Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi watching the Cowboys take on the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.
The two were shown several times during the FOX broadcast and fans immediately started posting screen grabs of the moment. Bush at one point after the national anthem got a big laugh from the comedian.
Another famous guest was former NASCAR drive Danica Patrick, who is dating Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Comments