Brutal dropped pass by Cowboys’ Amari Cooper sets up Packers’ first of two touchdowns

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (55) acknowledges fans during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) AP

The Dallas Cowboys are getting run over early against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.

The Packers lead 14-0 after dominating the first quarter. The Packers have outscored opponents 42-3 in the first quarter in 2019.

A dropped pass by Amari Cooper on the Cowboys’ first possession turned into an easy interception for the Packers. Aaron Rodgers led the Packers on 47-yard scoring drive capped by Aaron Jones’ 18-yard touchdown run.

The Packers didn’t need a gift for their second scoring drive. They took it 89 yards on nine plays before Jones sores on a three-yard run to make it 14-0 with seven seconds left in the quarter.

Green Bay has outgained Dallas 152 to 91 and had the ball 9:18 to 5:42.