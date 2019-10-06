Dallas Cowboys get big lift with key offensive and defensive players returning

SHARE COPY LINK

The Dallas Cowboys will get receiver Michael Gallup and defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford back today against the Green Bay Packers.

But they’ll be without left tackle Tyron Smith, defensive tackle Antwaun Woods and receiver Devin Smith. Other inactives for the Cowboys (3-1) include: receiver Cedric Wilson, defensive end Joe Jackson, linebacker Luke Gifford and center Adam Redmon.

Gallup has missed the past two games after an ankle injury against the Washington Redskins. Smith injured his right ankle late in last week’s loss to the Saints.

The Packers (3-1) will be without running back Dexter Williams, receiver Davante Adams, Darnell Savage, corner back Tony Brown, running back Jamaal Williams, guard Cole Madison, offensive lineman Adam Pankey and linebacker Tim Williams.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW