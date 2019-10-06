Live updates: Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers square off at AT&T Stadium

SHARE COPY LINK

The Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers at 3:25 p.m. today at AT&T Stadium.

The game will air on FOX (KDFW/Ch. 4 in DFW).

Both teams are coming off losses last week, their first of the season. The Cowboys were edged 12-10 on the road against the New Orleans Saints. The Packers lost at home 34-27 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The game will likely come down to the Cowboys’ run game against the Packers’ run defense. Dallas is fifth in the NFL with 145.5 yards rushing a game. Green Bay’s run defense is 26th in the NFL, allowing 142.3 yards a game.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for a season-low 35 yards on 18 carries in the loss to the Saints last week. That’s the third-fewest yards of his career.

