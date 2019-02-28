A former competitive swimmer is going to become part of the Fox 4 sports-reporting pool

Samantha Gannon, until today a weekend sports anchor and reporter at KOKH in Oklahoma City, will join the KDFW/Channel 4 sports desk in March as co-host and producer of “Free4All,” the live weeknight sports/entertainment show hosted by longtime Fox 4 sports anchor Mike Doocy.
She will also report for the program, which she is expected to join in mid-March. “Free4All” airs at 10:30 p.m. weeknights.
The current cover photo on Gannon’s Facebook page features Michael Phelps, the multiple-medal-winning Olympic swimmer, which is appropriate because, according to the Fox release, Gannon has some swim-team time in her own background.
“Sam is the perfect addition to ‘Free4All’ because she’s deeply experiences in sports coverage and not shy about giving her opinion,” Robin Whitmeyer, Fox 4’s vice president and news director, says in the release. “We can already tell that as a former competitive swimmer, she plays to win.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
The competitive swimming took place during her freshman year at the University of Connecticut, according to her KOKH bio. At UCONN’s student-run TV station, UCTV, she covered the University’s formidable women’s basketball team on its run to a national title in 2009.
She also did behind-the-scenes news and sports work for the NBC affiliate in Hartford during her Connecticut time, according to the KOKH bio. She also worked at KLPC-TV in Lake Charles, Louisiana, before joining KOKH.
““As someone who understands passionate fan bases, it is an honor to have the opportunity to work here in one of the best sports markets in the country,” Gannon says in the release. “I’m excited to join the Fox 4 team and to work alongside a veteran like Mike Doocy!”
For Gannon’s Facebook page, click here. She is on Twitter at @SamGannon87, and Instagram at sportsgal87.
Here’s a Gannon demo reel from late 2016. You’ll see pretty quickly that she’s already done some reporting from Fort Worth.
Comments