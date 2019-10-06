Cowboys’ stinker vs. Packers conjures up recent Dallas duds

SHARE COPY LINK

The Dallas Cowboys may not be who we thought they were.

After getting beat by the Green Bay Packers 34-24 on Sunday at AT&T Stadium it might be time to readjust our expectations for the 2019 team. Sure, the Cowboys rallied to make it interesting, but the Packers’ 31-3 lead late in the third quarter was a slap to the face for anyone who has high hopes for this Cowboys’ team.

Before we do that, however, let’s look at five of the biggest duds the Cowboys have played over the past five seasons. Let’s be honest, if we went back further — say the past 23 years of mediocrity — I’d be here all night. And after watching that game, I’ve suffered enough.

The Dallas Cowboys' Five Biggest Losses The Past Five Years:

5. Rams 30, Cowboys 22 (Divisional playoffs, Jan. 12, 2019)

This was so disappointing because the Rams so thoroughly dominated the line of scrimmage that it was almost hard to believe. The Dallas’ defense, which had been so good for much of the season, gave up 273 yards rushing and trailed 20-7 at the half. Still SMHing that debacle. Only reason this isn’t higher is because the Cowboys did make it interesting late.

4. Chargers 28, Cowboys 6 (Nov. 23, 2017)

The Cowboys weren’t a good team in 2017, but this loss to the eventual 9-7 Chargers was particularly vexing. It came on Thanksgiving Day and Dallas looked like it had too much pre-game turkey. The Chargers led 16-0 going into the fourth quarter and Dak Prescott threw two interceptions, including a game-capping, 92-yard return for a touchdown that put the finishing touches on a Thanksgiving stomachache.

3. Cardinals 28, Cowboys 17 (Nov. 2, 2014)

Arizona wasn’t a bad team in 2014. They went 11-5. But the Cowboys had no business losing to them at home after taking a 10-0 lead in the first quarter behind Brandon Weeden, although Tyler Patmon got the scoring started with a 53-yard interception return for a score. Carson Palmer and the Cardinals outscored the Cowboys 28-7 the final three quarters and the loss cost Dallas home-field advantage in the playoffs against Green Bay later in the Dez Bryant “no-catch” game. If that game was at AT&T Stadium perhaps Dallas advances to the NFC Championship.

2. Colts 23, Cowboys 0 (Dec. 16, 2018)

The last time Dallas was shutout was in Indianapolis. The offense brought nothing. The defense didn’t bring much either as the Colts rushed for 178 yards, a precursor to the Rams’ playoff success a month later.

1. Broncos 42, Cowboys 17 (Sept. 17, 2017)

Ezekiel Elliott had a career-low eight yards rushing on nine carries and the Broncos (who went 5-11 that season) held Dallas to 40 yards rushing. Dak Prescott was intercepted twice, including a 103-yard INT return in the final minute to cap the win for Denver.