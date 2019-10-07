Report: Washington Redskins fire coach Jay Gruden after 0-5 start

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington. The New England Patriots won 33-7. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
AP
The Washington Redskins have fired head coach Jay Gruden after an 0-5 start, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.
Graziano posted the news via a source on Twitter at 4:43 a.m. Monday.
The Redskins are one of two 0-5 teams in the NFL. The other is the AFC’s Cincinnati Bengals.
The Redskins were blown out by the New England Patriots 33-7 Sunday at FedEx Field on Sunday.
Explore where you live.
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
Comments