Report: Washington Redskins fire coach Jay Gruden after 0-5 start

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington.

The Washington Redskins have fired head coach Jay Gruden after an 0-5 start, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Graziano posted the news via a source on Twitter at 4:43 a.m. Monday.

The Redskins are one of two 0-5 teams in the NFL. The other is the AFC’s Cincinnati Bengals.

The Redskins were blown out by the New England Patriots 33-7 Sunday at FedEx Field on Sunday.

Gruden was 35-49-1 with Washington. He had two winning season — 9-7 in 2015 and 8-7-1 in 2016.

