Dallas Cowboys
After disastrous start and loss to Packers, Cowboys’ haters let the memes do the talking
The Dallas Cowboys waited too long to wake up Sunday and when they finally did it was too late.
The Cowboys’ 34-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium was worse than the final score indicates. Even the presence of President George W. Bush and Ellen DeGeneres could wipe the stink off this bomb.
The Packers took a 31-3 lead before the Cowboys woke up and the memes and social media shots from Cowboys’ fans and enemy fans started rolling in at halftime.
Comments