After disastrous start and loss to Packers, Cowboys’ haters let the memes do the talking

Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott (4) and Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers (12) greet each other after their NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman) AP

The Dallas Cowboys waited too long to wake up Sunday and when they finally did it was too late.

The Cowboys’ 34-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium was worse than the final score indicates. Even the presence of President George W. Bush and Ellen DeGeneres could wipe the stink off this bomb.

The Packers took a 31-3 lead before the Cowboys woke up and the memes and social media shots from Cowboys’ fans and enemy fans started rolling in at halftime.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cowboys fans, reply with a GIF of how you’re feeling rn pic.twitter.com/rMNLIQ8Pnx — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) October 7, 2019

How Dallas cowboys fans feel right now pic.twitter.com/zpb54k5z7r — Kountry Wayne (@kountry_wayne) October 7, 2019

Cowboys fans seeing the 0-4 Jets next up on their schedule pic.twitter.com/pNb3wFgjrZ — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 7, 2019

“The Cowboys look like a real threat to win the Super Bowl.” pic.twitter.com/Z9cFTsP3s1 — FantasyDraft (@FantasyDraft) October 7, 2019

Cowboys fans with that false hope after starting 3-0. pic.twitter.com/hExUHvJHwI — Trash Talk NFL (@TrashTalkNFL) October 7, 2019

How many good teams have the cowboys beaten? pic.twitter.com/Dzjy3bccVV — мooѕe ツ (@MoooseTheGoat) October 6, 2019

Cowboys haters coming out of hiding! pic.twitter.com/qGm7pQ3Jsv — COWBOYS ✭ (@AmericasTeam_21) October 7, 2019

#GBvsDAL The look of Cowboy fans when they realize the have to play above 500 teams. pic.twitter.com/VoY8jcQJcB — TheRealOne (@PhillyNice86) October 7, 2019

I’m not saying Aaron Rodgers owns the Cowboys, but he just stated that he’s heading out to get a facelift and a case of Metamucil. — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) October 7, 2019

When cowboys Win, No One says shit. When Cowboys Lose there’s a crowd of roaches Talking All THAT Crap pic.twitter.com/JKtwFhNUPf — Alan Tienda (@AlanTienda2) October 7, 2019

Live look at Cowboy fans rn pic.twitter.com/Xj3PC7Hg86 — John Paiz (@BulldogUTSA) October 7, 2019

Just like I said after the Lions loss at home. Eagles would win the next 2 and the Cowboys would lose the next 2 and we’d be tied for FIRST place in NFC East after week 5. #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/dghyP0736Y — Ike Reese (@Ike58Reese) October 6, 2019