Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets: When, where, TV, kickoff, radio, records

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) spins into the end zone ahead of New York Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson (91) for a second-quarter touchdown at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Paul Moseley/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) spins into the end zone ahead of New York Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson (91) for a second-quarter touchdown at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Paul Moseley/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS) Paul Moseley Star-Telegram

The Dallas Cowboys do not play the New York Jets very often.

In fact, since 1971 they’ve only played 11 times with Dallas owning a 7-4 edge. But the Jets have won the past two meetings, including the last in December 2015 at AT&T Stadium 19-16. The Jets also won the last time the teams played at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 11, 2011, 27-24.

The last time the Cowboys beat the Jets was in 2007 at Texas Stadium under coach Wade Phillips. Dallas beat up New York 34-3 during a 13-3 season.

Dallas is coming off a 34-24 loss at home to the Packers. New York is coming off a 31-6 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Dallas Cowboys (3-2) vs. New York Jets (0-4)

When: 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

What: The Cowboys are wondering how good they are after losing consecutive games against teams with winning records. Their 3-0 start seems less impressive when you consider those opponents are now a combined 2-12.

X factor: Jets’ quarterback Sam Darnold returns after missing three games with mononucleosis. Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft out of USC.

TV: CBS (KTVT/Ch. 11 in DFW)

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM The Fan

Line: Cowboys -8.5

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  