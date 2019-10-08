Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets: When, where, TV, kickoff, radio, records
The Dallas Cowboys do not play the New York Jets very often.
In fact, since 1971 they’ve only played 11 times with Dallas owning a 7-4 edge. But the Jets have won the past two meetings, including the last in December 2015 at AT&T Stadium 19-16. The Jets also won the last time the teams played at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 11, 2011, 27-24.
The last time the Cowboys beat the Jets was in 2007 at Texas Stadium under coach Wade Phillips. Dallas beat up New York 34-3 during a 13-3 season.
Dallas is coming off a 34-24 loss at home to the Packers. New York is coming off a 31-6 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia.
Dallas Cowboys (3-2) vs. New York Jets (0-4)
When: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
What: The Cowboys are wondering how good they are after losing consecutive games against teams with winning records. Their 3-0 start seems less impressive when you consider those opponents are now a combined 2-12.
X factor: Jets’ quarterback Sam Darnold returns after missing three games with mononucleosis. Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft out of USC.
TV: CBS (KTVT/Ch. 11 in DFW)
Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM The Fan
Line: Cowboys -8.5
Comments