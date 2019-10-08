Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says don’t bet any money on Jason Garrett getting fired

SHARE COPY LINK

It’s well acknowledged that Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is essentially coaching for his job in 2019.

He is the final year of his contract and was not given an extension before the season on purpose by owner Jerry Jones.

Given that as a backdrop, Las Vegas odds makers have tabbed Garrett No. 2 on the list of the next coach to be fired in NFL behind Atlanta’s Dan Quinn. The Washington Redskins fired Jay Gruden on Monday.

The Cowboys are in the midst of the two-game losing streak after a 3-0 start and face a daunting upcoming schedule following this week’s game against the win-less New York Jets.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

However, Jones and vice-president Stephen Jones pushed back hard against the Las Vegas report on radio shows on 105.3 The Fan.

“Don’t bet any money (on) that happening,” Jones said Tuesday. “You’ll lose it.”

Stephen Jones was just as rigid when asked on Monday if Garrett was on the hot seat following the 34-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers in which former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman suggested on the broadcast that an uncharacteristically-emotional Garrett was starting to feel the weight of coaching under a contract extension.

“Absolutely not,” Stephen Jones said on the hot-seat talk. “As you saw, he had this team playing hard and guys playing hard when that game could have gotten real ugly. He’s got them playing hard and we just have to correct a few things and we’ll be back in line. I totally believe that and I know Jerry believes it.”

Jerry Jones is admittedly disappointed that the Cowboys lost the only two games they faced against teams with a winning record in the Saints (4-1) and the Packers (4-1) after opening the season 3-0 against the likes of the Giants (2-3), Redskins (0-5) and Dolphins (0-4).

What does that say about the Cowboys chances of making a Super Bowl run and Garrett getting a contract extension after the season, especially considering the upcoming schedule that includes the Eagles (3-2), Vikings (3-2), Lions (2-2-1), Patriots (5-0), Bills (4-1), Bears (3-2) and the Rams (3-2) to go along with return match ups against the Giants and Redskins in addition to the hapless Jets?

“I would like to have a better, just a firmer answer for you,” Jones said about the losses to the Jets and Packers. “To have split between these two teams would have been good, not great, but good. To have lost to them both is not good. We dug ourselves a little hole. I think the talent level we have on the team, I think the potential to go out and put a game together with both the defense and the offense really show up I think is there alive and well. We just got to get it out of this bunch and can.”

Jerry Jones, however, still believes in his team’s ability to get it done and make a long playoff run. He says they have the right coach and players to do so.

“Do I think this team can walk out and play anybody in the NFL and come out of there with a victory? Yes, I do,” Jones said. “It’s daunting when I think about the competition and the teams that we’ve got ahead of us and what we’ve got to be and happen chance or ambiguity of not knowing where we’re going to be injury wise. I look at all of that, but, boy, that’s the NFL. I know this. I’m really proud to have what we’ve got ahead of us facing us, and I’m glad to be facing it with this bunch.”