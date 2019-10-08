Leighton Vander Esch to worried Cowboys fans: Tap the brakes, it’s a long season

SHARE COPY LINK

Leighton Vander Esch wants you, the Dallas Cowboys fan, to relax.

Sure the Cowboys have lost two in a row and haven’t looked all that great losing to teams with winning records. But it’s a long season, Vander Esch said during his weekly show on Bob and Dan on KTCK/1310 The Ticket.

“There’s one thing a lot of people don’t realize and don’t think about. You’re playing against other pros. They’re pro football players too,” the second-year player said. “We’re not just the only pros. It’s not just your team. You’re paying against dudes that are just as good or better than you. Or who are close to your physical attributes every single week.”

Vander Esch called his game against in the loss to the Packers a “poor performance.”

But he wants everyone to realize there’s still 11 games left on the schedule, including at 3:25 p.m. Sunday against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

“I think people get so locked into tunnel vision that they think the world is ending if we lose a game, or we lose two games,” he said. “We’re always going to be there in the fight. We’re 3-2, it’s literally the beginning of the season. There’s three months left. So things are going to go your way, things are not going to go your way. You have to fight through adversity and not lose your enthusiasm.”

“If people want to overreact or fans want to overreact about certain things … we do us, we focus on ourselves and getting better every week,” he said.