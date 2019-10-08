Jerry Jones says Cowboys LT Tyron Smith could play vs. Jets; What about La’el Collins

SHARE COPY LINK

The Dallas Cowboys (3-2) have gone from the ominous thought of possibly having to play without their two starting offensive tackles when they try to snap a two-game losing streak against the New York Jets Sunday to being optimistic about both.

Owner Jerry Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday morning that he feels good about the chances of left tackle Tyron Smith, who missed last week’s game with a high ankle sprain, and right tackle La’el Collins, who suffered a minor MCL sprain against the Packers, playing against the Jets.

“I’m optimistic,” Jones said. “Tyron is looking promising. We’ll see how this week goes. [La’el] is going to be hard to keep out of there.”

Jones was always optimistic about Smith returning quickly from the high ankle sprain he suffered new the end of the 12-10 loss to the Saints. He can’t return soon enough following the disappointing play of backup Cam Fleming in his place against the Packers.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Of course, Fleming would play right tackle against the Jets if Collins can’t go.

The Cowboys are terming Collins as week to week and will monitor his availability daily in practice week.

A source close to Collins expressed similar optimism, saying he should miss no more than one game if any at all.