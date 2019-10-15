Jerry Jones, Cowboys backing embattled Jason Garrett, who is blocking out the noise

SHARE COPY LINK

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett entered the 2019 season on the hot seat whether owner Jerry Jones or vice president Stephen Jones wants to admit it or not.

He is in the final year of his contract with the mandate of taking the next step towards the Super Bowl as the charge.

Garrett has won three division titles as Cowboys coach but has never advanced past the divisional round, including last season.

The Cowboys mired in a three-game losing streak after starting the season 3-0 and coming off an embarrassing loss to the formerly winless New York Jets.

They are heading to Sunday’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East with questions again being asked about Garrett’s job security.

“I’m going to be very trite,” a disappointed owner Jerry Jones said after the 24-22 loss to the Jets. “I was a lot happier with he had done the first three games than what’s happened the last three games. But the big thing I want to say is, it’s not just him. This is across the board.”

Jones repeatedly dodged pointed questions about Garrett’s future.

“I’m just concerned about the Jets beating us right now,” Jones said. “I’m more concerned about not being able to beat them than I am about a losing streak.Those future type considerations are overcome by how we just stunk it up early here as a football team. If we’re doing some individual things and that overshadows any specific things on a long-term basis. As far as I haven’t glanced in my mind in long term future. I’m looking at the future is next week against those Eagles.”

Asked if Garrett was on the hot seat and in danger of being fired before the end of the season, Stephen Jones was emphatic in his denial as well his belief that the Cowboys can turn it around.

“Absolutely not,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Monday. “We’re ready to go. I think this team just needs to get a win under its belt and I still think we can have a great year and feel good about it and feel great about Jason and his staff and feel like we’ll go to work here this week and move forward.”

Garrett is 80-62 in 142 career games as Cowboys coach with just two playoff wins.

He declined to address the “noise” surrounding his job status.

“I think what we talk about from the outset is you always block out the noise,” Garrett said Monday. “Often times there’s positive noise out there that it’s important to block out. We talk about that each and every day. It’s focus on us, focus today, focus on the task at hand. There’s a lot of stuff out there that’s not going to be helpful and productive to us being our best either individually or as a team. So, whether it’s positive or negative, you lock in on yourself on what you need to do to be your best that day.”

“Again, I’m focused on doing my job as well as I can do it,” said Garrett when pressed further on the issue. “That’s what I do when I come in here every day and really that’s what we ask all of our players and coaches to do.”

The Cowboys have a bye after the Eagles game.

A streak-extending loss could spark some real questions and decisions during the layoff.