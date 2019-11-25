Dallas Cowboys
‘Fire. Jason. Garrett. For the love of God.’ Cowboys fans unite in call for coaching change
They didn’t need it but Dallas Cowboys fans had no shortage of cues to follow with where to direct their ire after Sunday’s 13-9 loss to the New England Patriots.
Perhaps they heard Troy Aikman rip the Cowboys’ coaching staff multiple times during the fourth quarter after a near-muffed kickoff return, an asinine trick play in bad weather and a conservative approach to a 4th and 7 from the Patriots’ 11.
Or did they hear Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones hammer home coaching issues with regard to the weather and special teams miscues?
Or maybe — and I’m just going to throw this out there — Cowboys fans are tired of seeing “the same game for 10 years,” as one fan put it on Twitter, under head coach Jason Garrett.
Whatever the case, Cowboys Nation united on social media Sunday night with a “Fire Garrett” campaign that trended into Monday morning.
“Fire. Jason. Garrett. For the love of God,” posted one fan on Twitter.
Another took it upon himself to speak for millions of disgruntled fans and he wasn’t out of line.
“As a Cowboys fan, I feel safe to speak for all of us when I say we’ve been watching the same game over and over again for 10 years too damn long,” vented the fan.
One after the other, posts with the #FireGarrett hashtag blew up like never before. And we’ve seen it before — remember those 8-8 glory years? — but never has it been so universal in Cowboys Nation and never has it had such stinging support from a Cowboys Hall of Fame icon in Aikman, and Jones, who for whatever faults you may lay at his feet, has given Garrett what many consider the most talented Cowboys’ team in decades.
Here’s a glimpse into the soul of a disillusioned Cowboys Nation:
