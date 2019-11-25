‘Fire. Jason. Garrett. For the love of God.’ Cowboys fans unite in call for coaching change

They didn’t need it but Dallas Cowboys fans had no shortage of cues to follow with where to direct their ire after Sunday’s 13-9 loss to the New England Patriots.

Perhaps they heard Troy Aikman rip the Cowboys’ coaching staff multiple times during the fourth quarter after a near-muffed kickoff return, an asinine trick play in bad weather and a conservative approach to a 4th and 7 from the Patriots’ 11.

Or did they hear Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones hammer home coaching issues with regard to the weather and special teams miscues?

Or maybe — and I’m just going to throw this out there — Cowboys fans are tired of seeing “the same game for 10 years,” as one fan put it on Twitter, under head coach Jason Garrett.

Whatever the case, Cowboys Nation united on social media Sunday night with a “Fire Garrett” campaign that trended into Monday morning.

“Fire. Jason. Garrett. For the love of God,” posted one fan on Twitter.

Another took it upon himself to speak for millions of disgruntled fans and he wasn’t out of line.

“As a Cowboys fan, I feel safe to speak for all of us when I say we’ve been watching the same game over and over again for 10 years too damn long,” vented the fan.

One after the other, posts with the #FireGarrett hashtag blew up like never before. And we’ve seen it before — remember those 8-8 glory years? — but never has it been so universal in Cowboys Nation and never has it had such stinging support from a Cowboys Hall of Fame icon in Aikman, and Jones, who for whatever faults you may lay at his feet, has given Garrett what many consider the most talented Cowboys’ team in decades.

Here’s a glimpse into the soul of a disillusioned Cowboys Nation:

As a Cowboys fan, I feel safe to speak for all of us when I say we’ve been watching the same game over and over again for 10 years too damn long #FIREGARRETT pic.twitter.com/GF68PonuAt — Matt️ (@Matt__Cota) November 25, 2019

I'm going to boycott from cowboys official gear until they #FireGarrett #cowboys pic.twitter.com/gElfimCgRO — Junebugg F Baby (@junebugg_baby) November 25, 2019

I’m torn between seething and hopelessness right now. Jerry and Steven can accumulate all the talent they want but they can’t win it all with this type of coaching. #Cowboys — Shan Shariff (@1053SS) November 25, 2019

Me seeing Cowboys lose because we played against the Pats, the Refs, and Jason Garrett #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/csmgSTnbO5 — Cesar Augusto (@DCesarAugustine) November 25, 2019

Live look on the Dallas cowboys under Garrett #FireGarrett pic.twitter.com/xu2fZOuP5V — Brad Anderson (@31blanderson) November 25, 2019

I hate being a cowboys fan, my heart goes through a whole rollercoaster just to see them lose #FireGarrett — Ajay Vuitton (@AjayVuitton) November 25, 2019

Well at least the Cowboys can walk away with this #DALvsNE pic.twitter.com/JKevPycy1z — TonyRayy58 (@Anthony84247909) November 25, 2019

Coming out flat EVERY SINGLE GAME is not a coincidence!!! It is strictly bad coaching and preparation @RealSkipBayless @dallascowboys gey Garret out of here!! — SAL PAOLANTONIO (@PaolantonioSal) November 25, 2019

I would like to renounce my support for the Cowboys until Jason Garrett is fired. Thank you and #Skol — Jeremy Zeutenhorst (@JtZeut) November 25, 2019

Eventually Jerry Jones will realize the problem. As a @dallascowboys fan, pretty sure we all agree#FireGarrett — Elizabeth Andersson (@Elllie83) November 25, 2019

Jason Garrett every time The Cowboys loose #FireGarrett pic.twitter.com/lV6vyXCTIP — skeletoGabe (@garcia71706165) November 25, 2019

Here's the deal. Do I think that Garrett has run his course? Yes. But how much confidence do we have that the Joneses will hire a legit head coach and empower him to hire his own staff and make decisions? Ownership is the problem, and it has been since Jimmy was gone. #Cowboys — W.W. McClyde (@WWMcClyde) November 25, 2019

Can we get the fan base to @ cowboys blogger, coaches, players etc with this picture. Damn a petition. Let’s use social media to make this happen lmfao #FireGarrett pic.twitter.com/ipA6yxCpNS — Solenya The Legend (@RELL_757_ALLEN) November 25, 2019

#FireGarrett

Cowboy fans when Jerry brings back Clapmaster J for 2020 pic.twitter.com/jxpCgvn8S5 — Belichick's Orange Sweater (@zjla88) November 25, 2019

This feels like the point where an NFL head coach on the hot seat begins pushing some assistants in front of the bus.



For the #Cowboys and Garrett:



Keith O'Quinn is low hanging fruit, and might find himself smeared on the Greyhound's windshield soon. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 25, 2019

This is basically what’s going on with the cowboys now it’s honestly ridiculous someone’s on the team has to speak up #FireGarrett pic.twitter.com/4GKVZgMMrl — Gavin (@awsomeo137) November 25, 2019

The cowboys dong the 10yr challenge!! pic.twitter.com/6Xu0h0iLd7 — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) November 25, 2019

Cowboys fans waiting on JG to get the boot: pic.twitter.com/S3lwPkxGBc — A Girl Has No Juice (@IamMia_Mi) November 25, 2019