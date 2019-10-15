Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: When, where, TV, kickoff, radio, records

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles play for first place in the NFC East Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

The game starts at 7:25 p.m. and will air on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys were last on SNF for their 12-10 loss to the Saints Sept. 29 in New Orleans.

The Eagles (3-3) are coming off a road loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Cowboys (3-3) are coming off a road loss to the New York Jets, their third consecutive loss after opening with three wins.

Dallas Cowboys (3-3) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (3-3)

When: 7:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington

What: Much was made of Eagles’ coach Doug Pederson predicting a win on a Philly radio show but he later walked it back to reporters, saying Cowboys’ coach Jason Garrett would say the same thing. Pederson’s defense was every coach expects to win every game. The difference, however, is they don’t typically say it out loud.

X factor: Rookie tackle Trysten Hill, who was the Cowboys’ top pick last April, could get an opportunity to step up with Tyrone Crawford out after season-ending hip injury.

TV: NBC (KXAS/Ch. 5 in DFW)

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM The Fan

Line: Cowboys -3.

