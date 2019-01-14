Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys ‘ceiling’ for ’7 or 8 years’ is L to Rams, according to Fox Sports personality

By Peter Dawson

January 14, 2019 03:58 PM

There is no more polarizing player in the NFL than Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who next season will be in the final year of his contract.
There is no more polarizing player in the NFL than Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who next season will be in the final year of his contract. Brandon Wade Special to the Star-Telegram
There is no more polarizing player in the NFL than Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who next season will be in the final year of his contract. Brandon Wade Special to the Star-Telegram

You know the phrase.

The definition of insanity is doing the same things over and over and expecting different results.

Colin Cowherd seems to believe that idiom applies to the Cowboys.

On Saturday night, Dallas was eliminated from the NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams, 30-22.

And on Monday, the host of Fox Sports 1’s ‘The Herd,’ said that as long as owner Jerry Jones relies on head coach Jason Garrett and quarterback Dak Prescott, then the team’s soon-to-be 24-year Super Bowl drought will continue.

“This is what you’re going to see in the next 7 or 8 years from Dallas,” Cowherd said. “They’re going to be good enough to win a division, playoff games, but they’ll hit a ceiling. Because Jason Garrett and Dak are good, but they’re not special.”

You can watch the full video below

Multiple reports indicate that Jones is likely to extend Garrett’s contract this offseason.

Jones has also said that Prescott, who is still playing on his rookie contract, will also be given an extension at some point in the near future.

California Cowboys fans showed up in large numbers for the NFL playoff game against the Rams. Southern California has long been a hotbed for Cowboys fans since the team held training camp there going back to 1963.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dallas-cowboys

dallas-cowboys

dallas-cowboys

  Comments  