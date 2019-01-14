Cowboys ‘ceiling’ for ’7 or 8 years’ is L to Rams, according to Fox Sports personality

You know the phrase.

The definition of insanity is doing the same things over and over and expecting different results.

Colin Cowherd seems to believe that idiom applies to the Cowboys.

On Saturday night, Dallas was eliminated from the NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams, 30-22.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

And on Monday, the host of Fox Sports 1’s ‘The Herd,’ said that as long as owner Jerry Jones relies on head coach Jason Garrett and quarterback Dak Prescott, then the team’s soon-to-be 24-year Super Bowl drought will continue.

“This is what you’re going to see in the next 7 or 8 years from Dallas,” Cowherd said. “They’re going to be good enough to win a division, playoff games, but they’ll hit a ceiling. Because Jason Garrett and Dak are good, but they’re not special.”

You can watch the full video below

"This is what you're going to see in the next 7 or 8 years from Dallas. They're going to be good enough to win a division, playoff games, but they'll hit a ceiling because Jason Garrett and Dak are good, but they're not special." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/NGCOg0RnWg — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 14, 2019

Multiple reports indicate that Jones is likely to extend Garrett’s contract this offseason.





Jones has also said that Prescott, who is still playing on his rookie contract, will also be given an extension at some point in the near future.