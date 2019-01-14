‘Middle finger to a fan’: Cowboys Nation loses it after Garrett ‘expects’ Linehan’s return

Scott Linehan will be back next season.
Or at least Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett ‘expects’ him to be the team’s offensive coordinator for the 2019 season.
Monday, Garrett made those comments during a radio interview on 105.3 The Fan.
The news comes just a few days after Dallas was bounced from the NFL playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams (30-22).
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
This season, Linehan was often criticized by fans and members of the media for his handling of the offense. Specifically, the development of Dak Prescott (as well as play-calling).
However, the offense certainly got a spark when owner and general manager Jerry Jones traded a first-round draft pick to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for Amari Cooper.
The wide receiver had a major impact on the team. But the unit still has had its ups and downs.
Linehan has also received criticism for not speaking to the media after the Cowboys’ playoff loss on Saturday night.
On social media, the reaction from fans was swift and volatile. Some blamed Garrett for being the messenger. While others expressed their rage at Jerry Jones.
Comments