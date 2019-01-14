‘Middle finger to a fan’: Cowboys Nation loses it after Garrett ‘expects’ Linehan’s return

Scott Linehan will be back next season.

Or at least Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett ‘expects’ him to be the team’s offensive coordinator for the 2019 season.

Monday, Garrett made those comments during a radio interview on 105.3 The Fan.

The news comes just a few days after Dallas was bounced from the NFL playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams (30-22).

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

This season, Linehan was often criticized by fans and members of the media for his handling of the offense. Specifically, the development of Dak Prescott (as well as play-calling).

However, the offense certainly got a spark when owner and general manager Jerry Jones traded a first-round draft pick to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for Amari Cooper.

The wide receiver had a major impact on the team. But the unit still has had its ups and downs.

Linehan has also received criticism for not speaking to the media after the Cowboys’ playoff loss on Saturday night.

On social media, the reaction from fans was swift and volatile. Some blamed Garrett for being the messenger. While others expressed their rage at Jerry Jones.

Look, I'm sure Scott Linehan is a good guy, but he obviously doesn't understand his own players and routinely baffles with his playcalling. He doesn't seem like a good fit for the current roster, @dallascowboys Bring in someone young and dynamic who won't waste Dak's talents. — #Beto2020 (@krisnoteboom) January 14, 2019

Insanity.



“Jason Garrett plans to retain Scott Linehan and the rest of the Cowboys’ staff” https://t.co/AvIADNwneB — Nilo R. Ramos (@nilorramos) January 14, 2019

@realjerryjones just gave the Cowboys fan a big Middle Finger by having Jason Garrett announcing that Scott Linehan is coming back next season! — Cedric Taylor(@TheUrbanEntity) January 14, 2019

Coach Jason Garrett needs to break away from loyalty and fire Scott Linehan — Eric Sharief Middleton (@EricMiddlet) January 14, 2019

Must be Monday. #OCTA bus driver missed my stop and @dallascowboys for some unexplainable reason are keeping Scott Linehan — steve lomax (@stevelomax4) January 14, 2019

@dallascowboys That is it, I am done! Until Scott Linehan is gone my 25 jerseys will remain in the closet and I will not watch another game! I can't take it anymore. — michael smith (@odin09asgard) January 14, 2019

Ruined my whole year — Fire Scott Linehan (@SwaimTrain) January 14, 2019

I don’t know why the Cowboys do this all of the time, the Cowboys win the division and win a wildcard game - just to lose in the divisional round, the very next season miss the NFC postseason just to do the same all over again - Scott Linehan must go — Eric Sharief Middleton (@EricMiddlet) January 14, 2019

Me just hearing Jason Garrett say the @dallascowboys are not firing Scott Linehan and expect him back next year.....#CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/ixhhQqcB5U — Dan Ruppert (@Dan_Ruppert) January 14, 2019

Welcome back Scott linehan — SPAIN (@1Spain1) January 14, 2019

The Cowboys are doing one of these two things willfully, consciously, and purposefully:



- Lying about keeping Linehan and letting the world roast them for it



- Actually bringing Scott Linehan back



It can only be one of these two and neither is necessarily awesome. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 14, 2019

Dude.... anyone with a positive neuron in their brain realizes that Scott linehan is god awful. If Dak is the guy, needs to be more designed runs, RPOs, bootlegs, misdirection like rams do... with Tavon, Gallup, Beasley, and Cooper no way can’t match what they do... — Zach Harrell (@zach_harrell) January 14, 2019

Bro I saw Scott Linehan trending and I thought they cut him...but they plan to give him another year...WTF — *Coach Herm* (@BIGWORRMM) January 14, 2019