Has oft-injured linebacker Sean Lee played his last game in a Cowboys uniform

If that was the last play of linebacker Sean Lee’s career with the Cowboys then it would be a disappointing end for a defensive player who had a career as one of the team’s best in history, when he was healthy.





On 3rd and 7 with less than 2 minutes left in the game and the Cowboys needing a stop to get the ball back for a possible final shot, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff ran for a first down a right end.

Lee was the only defender out there but he couldn’t get off a block after initially trying to play pass defense.

The Rams simply ran out the clock on the Cowboys season with a 30-22 victory and possibly Lee’s career.

Lee missed nine games in 2018 because of hamstring injuries and was replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Leighton Vander Esch. He missed five in 2017 and has never played a full 16-game season since joining the Cowboys in 2010.

As the team oldest position player at 32, he acknowledges he and the Cowboys have some decisions to make about his future.

“We will see. I am going to take some time and think about it,” Lee said. “Obviously, staying healthy is something I need to do if I want to keep playing. But I do love playing the game. I love the organization. We have to figure out the future.

“There is a decision. I need to talk to my family. And see what the deal is Cowboys wise. We have to figure things out.

He has a $10 million cap hit and $7 million base salary for 2019. It’s unlikely the Cowboys will bring him back at that salary.

The question is what salary do you bring him back at, considering there is no guarantee how games he will be able to play?