Dallas Cowboys

Did Cowboys fan bite Rams fan in face? Video shows bloody aftermath, provides clarity

By Peter Dawson

January 13, 2019 02:14 PM

Dallas Braden Twitter screenshot Barstool Sports
Dallas Braden Twitter screenshot Barstool Sports

The Rams eliminated the Cowboys from the NFL playoffs on Saturday night.

On the field, the Cowboys were outplayed on both sides of the ball.

After the game, some players and coaches discussed the loss. Some, including offensive coordinator owner Jerry Jones, did not.

On social media, Dallas fans took aim at Jones and head coach Jason Garrett amid reports of the latter’s potentially imminent contract extension.

But in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum stands, there was at least one instance of ugly behavior.

The video, which you can watch below, shows an injured Rams fan. The bloody wound on his face appears to be from a punch or even a bite mark.

On first glance, it looks as though a Dallas fan was the culprit. But if you pause the video, the man being escorted from the crowd is wearing shirt with a shirt that says Los Angeles on the front.

However, it is unclear if the man is a Rams fan or not.

It is also not know what caused the conflict or if there were any other individuals involved.

We will update this story if more information becomes available.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett gives his thoughts on his team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC Divisional Playoff game at the LA Coliseum on Jan. 12, 2019.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

mac-engel

dallas-cowboys

  Comments  