Dallas Cowboys

‘Jones doesn’t care about winning’: fans irate after Rams L, Garrett extension rumors

By Peter Dawson

January 12, 2019 10:15 PM

Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett will be at the head of the table in the Dallas Cowboys War Room on draft day.
Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett will be at the head of the table in the Dallas Cowboys War Room on draft day. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett will be at the head of the table in the Dallas Cowboys War Room on draft day. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

It’s over.

On Saturday night, the Cowboys were eliminated from the NFL playoffs by the Rams, 30-22.

Dallas went in to the game an underdog and Los Angeles made a few more plays when it mattered most.

The Cowboys trailed 20-7 at the half. And despite a relatively strong second-half push, the team came up just a bit short.

During the early part of the season, fans often directed their collective anger at owner Jerry Jones and head coach and Jason Garrett when the team lost.

But the Cowboys produced a strong second half of the season that included an NFC East division title and a wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Garrett made a few questionable decisions (namely the decision to go for it on fourth down in the fourth quarter) on Saturday night. He also received criticism for playing Sean Lee over Leighton Vander Esch in key moments of the game.

And earlier in the day, reports indicated that Jones is likely going to offer his head coach a contract extension during the offseason.

Garrett has served in that role (in a full-time capacity) for the past eight seasons.

Of course, the social media reactions from fans across the NFL were pretty strong.



Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott discusses his big third-down run against Seattle, playing with Ezekiel Elliott and whether the Cowboys' 'throwback' offense can win today's NFL.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dallas-cowboys

dallas-cowboys

dallas-cowboys

Peter Dawson

Peter Dawson is a digital sports reporter for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He covers the Cowboys, Mavericks, Rangers and Stars, as well as college and high school sports in DFW and the state of Texas. He also co-hosts the “High School Huddle” podcast.

  Comments  