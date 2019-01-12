‘Jones doesn’t care about winning’: fans irate after Rams L, Garrett extension rumors

It’s over.

On Saturday night, the Cowboys were eliminated from the NFL playoffs by the Rams, 30-22.

Dallas went in to the game an underdog and Los Angeles made a few more plays when it mattered most.

The Cowboys trailed 20-7 at the half. And despite a relatively strong second-half push, the team came up just a bit short.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

During the early part of the season, fans often directed their collective anger at owner Jerry Jones and head coach and Jason Garrett when the team lost.

But the Cowboys produced a strong second half of the season that included an NFC East division title and a wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Garrett made a few questionable decisions (namely the decision to go for it on fourth down in the fourth quarter) on Saturday night. He also received criticism for playing Sean Lee over Leighton Vander Esch in key moments of the game.

And earlier in the day, reports indicated that Jones is likely going to offer his head coach a contract extension during the offseason.

Garrett has served in that role (in a full-time capacity) for the past eight seasons.





Of course, the social media reactions from fans across the NFL were pretty strong.

Jerry Jones doesn’t care about winning though. Y’all went out and bought new jerseys and other merchandise, and that’s all he wanted. Checkmate. — Jemise (@TeeJemise) January 13, 2019

Congrats, Jason Garrett won a playoff game last week. Now you’re stuck with him for the next 10 years — Ryan Dalmado (@RDalmado) January 13, 2019

Every Cowboys fan should have seen this Choking Act coming.....it’s what they do under Jerry Jones and Jason Puppet — dude (@garcia71706165) January 13, 2019

Jason Garrett contract extensions > sex — jay (@JayBayBoss1) January 13, 2019

They haven’t showed Jerry Jones or his family once in this game... — Rolando JR (@Rollidude) January 13, 2019

Jason Garrett when he knows the check cleared so he don't have to coach for his job no more pic.twitter.com/3Q2TGeDKso — BROLY SZN (@ulquorra35) January 13, 2019

When will the Cowboys be tired of mediocrity and fire Garrett? Every year they do *just* well enough for Jerry Jones to justify keeping his pet employed. — Ryan W. Bradley (@rwrkb) January 13, 2019

Thank you jason garrett, you cost us yet another game, and season #Firejasongarrett — Jordan Armstrong (@Slipknotfan87) January 13, 2019

Not sure how the #JerryJones can continue to watch as poor results are delivered. Garrett is a good man, but a marginal coach. #CowboysNation needs a leader and a winner. — Kevin Walkup (@Walkup1) January 13, 2019

As soon as Jason Garrett knows he's getting an extension contract, there goes his drive to be competent. #DallasCowboys #FinishThisFight — Javi (@FJGtheGentleman) January 13, 2019

I knew I couldn’t trust Jerry Jones — Horchata Papí (@Matt_Aye_Oh) January 13, 2019

Jason Garrett should remove himself from the game, that's the best adjustment #DallasCowboys — Tony Ray(Yankees 27) (@starjumper9) January 13, 2019

Jerry Jones please tell me your watching this game and changing your mind to not Give Happy Clappy Jason Garrett another contract please don’t bring him back — Kyle Bounsall (@TopcornerKyle) January 13, 2019

How is it that after almost ten years of failure to advance past the divisional round Jason Garrett continues to be the Cowboys coach? — One Cowboys Way (@OneCowboysWay) January 13, 2019

Another year. Another #Cowboys choke job in the playoffs. Jerry Jones is never going to see another ring except a wrestling ring before he dies. — NOT George McCaskey (@FauxMcCaskey) January 13, 2019

I would say the cowboys can come out with the right halftime adjustments and win this but Jason Garrett is still the head coach pic.twitter.com/8ZloCfG9T9 — Doug (@ArnezHD) January 13, 2019

I hope Cowboy fans enjoyed that Wild Card playoff victory last week. It's going to cost us 5 more years of mediocrity and Jason Garrett! — Brian Bumpus (@OrigMaverick) January 13, 2019

I’m thinking about turning off the #DallasCowboys #DALvsLAR game



It’s obvious that the Cowboys aren’t giving it their all and if they aren’t giving it their all than neither am I.



Jerry Jones fire #JasonGarret pic.twitter.com/zmiJBQ5mBa — Jessie (@SirKingJessie) January 13, 2019

@dallascowboys please fire Jason Garrett and Scott linehan — Logan Carruthers (@CarruthersLogan) January 13, 2019

Jerry Jones crypt keeper — JPR (@CaptLouisAlbano) January 13, 2019

Jason garrett needs to grow a pair — Louis Roney (@LoukenBachTx) January 13, 2019

Jerry Jones tryna get the refs attention pic.twitter.com/5xIIogul6q — South Side Cra$h (@CrashMVP) January 13, 2019

LMAO someone said Jason Garrett coaches like an 8 year old girl plays madden — luke allen (@LukeAllenFS) January 13, 2019

Jerry Jones bout to rip up that extension immediately after this game https://t.co/0mw9fFSeJP — #BirdgangGeneral (@JYoungTheGenius) January 13, 2019

Jason Garrett Suck pic.twitter.com/1yKKkH0Afg — Rocco Rangel (@rocco_rangel) January 13, 2019

The only thing Jerry Jones has seen with more options is the colors of Johnny Walker @PFTCommenter @BarstoolBigCat — Decker Doupe (@Deckcity) January 13, 2019

Guys, don’t worry. Jason Garrett can clap away this 13 point deficit. — Sashi Hinkie (@FantasyGumshoe) January 13, 2019

Me calling Jerry Jones rn pic.twitter.com/s0PMWleBUW — Shady S P I C E(@_ItsJustJAZZ) January 13, 2019

I wonder what it takes for Jason Garrett to get mad — Mike (@mikey_esquivel) January 13, 2019

Idk if we win this game or not. Jerry Jones needs to step down as GM. Dak is garbage. Scott Linehan is garbage. Jason Garrett is garbage. Tired of this team — Jordan Belfort (@Jonesin4Jordan) January 13, 2019

I know Jason Garrett isn't the worst coach of all time but man he tries his best to be — Travis Sanders (@TSanders2323) January 13, 2019

The puppet master .. Jerry Jones.. thanks for the season.. enjoy the boat — mark ricciardi (@mricciardi4) January 13, 2019

The only thing that makes me smile as a Redskins fan rn is Jason Garrett contract extensions — jay (@JayBayBoss1) January 13, 2019

I want to see Chris Christie and Jerry Jones consoling each other in the suite before the end of the game. — Dustin Gouker (@DustinGouker) January 13, 2019

The #Rams are executing. Its gotta be driving Jason Garrett crazy. Its like his favorite thing in the world. #Cowboys — Humble (@iHumble) January 13, 2019

Did Cowboys party yesterday or what? That bum Jerry Jones really started celebrating for nothing yesterday. — Daniel Mohajer (@BoasMohajer) January 13, 2019

I'm tired of watching mediocre Jason Garrett on the sidelines, fire him after this game. I'm not content to simply make playoffs and win a weak division. I wanted to make a Super Bowl run!! pic.twitter.com/r30wbSfh60 — Emmanuel Gallardo (@eman_G87) January 13, 2019

We are getting out Coached and out played. These guys are not prepared and defense can't get off the field our offense can't stay on the field. @dallascowboys @realjerryjones @CowboysNation — KeepitReal! (@Andre37121247) January 13, 2019

We need a coach like Bill Parcells again. Somebody with some guts. A guy who will get in your face when you’re messing up. I feel like Jason Garrett just claps and smiles his way through every disappointment — Cowboy (@__skayde) January 13, 2019

He should have been fired years ago. He knows the sweet spot on Jerry Jones's ass to kiss. — Derrold Purifoy (@derrold) January 13, 2019

they gotta fire jason garrett and promote Kris Richard to head coach — bhrís(@CeeJayy2K) January 13, 2019

If losing 17 games in a row would get rid of Jason Garrett then I hope the @dallascowboys lose today and every game next season. He is weak as they come. — Michael Woods (@SportWoods) January 13, 2019

Jason Garrett not screaming at the refs over that ref-called sack is the most infuriating thing he’s done — Mitchell Rummel (@mitchrumm) January 13, 2019

Me a couple minutes ago:

"Jason Garrett is my least favorite ginger. If he was a Weasley he would definitely be Percy."

My trash talk game might need a little work ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Ali (@Alison_Redden) January 13, 2019

Jason Garrett is a poor team’s Sean McVay. #DALvsLAR #DallasCowboys — Shelton M. Burch (@poet598) January 13, 2019

Cowboys just can’t catch a break tonight. The curse of Jerry Jones looks to extend itself for another year. — Devon Birdsong (@DevonBirdsong) January 13, 2019

Two words: Jerry Jones. Or three, if you want to include a word between Jerry and Jones. — Alice Vermillion (@AliceinOlympia) January 13, 2019

As long as Jerry Jones owns the cowgirls I wish them nothing but misfortune — Ethan (@MarshallHendrx) January 13, 2019

Hey Jerry Jones, the last time the Cowboys made it past the Divisional round:

- Bill Clinton was president

- Toy Story was in theaters

- The majority of people reading this tweet were likely less than 5 years old. #NFLDivisional — Bearded Guy (@Bearding4Life) January 13, 2019