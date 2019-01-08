Cowboys-Rams point spread is close, but one projection says game’s winner is easy to see

Many believe the divisional round of the NFL playoffs is the best football weekend of the season.

The point spreads created by sports gambling outlets for all four games this coming weekend reflect that.

The Rams are currently favored to beat the Cowboys by anywhere from four to seven points.

The game and its spread may split picks made by NFL experts and bettors alike.

But fivethirtyeight.com projects that Los Angeles, not Dallas, is far more likely to win on Saturday night. Thus, securing a place in the NFC Championship Game.

The site currently says that the Rams have a 66 percent win probability.